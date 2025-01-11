Areti Reminds Corporate Clients of Key Tax and Compliance Deadlines in Canada

As the year progresses, Vancouver CPA businesses must stay aware of critical deadlines to avoid penalties and maintain CRA compliance. The firm’s team of professionals have outlined the following key dates to help businesses plan effectively:

Corporate Tax Filing

Deadline: Within 6 months after the fiscal year-end. For example, if the fiscal year ends on December 31, the filing deadline is June 30.

GST/HST Filing

Quarterly Filers: Last day of the month following each quarter (e.g., April 30 for January – March).

Annual Filers (December 31 fiscal year-end): Filing deadline is June 15, but any GST/HST owing must be paid by April 30.

Annual Filers (Other fiscal year-ends): Filing deadline is 3 months after the fiscal year-end.

Payroll Filing

Deadline: T4 summaries are due by February 28.

Compliance Monitoring

Deadline: Continuous throughout the year.

These deadlines are essential for maintaining financial health and regulatory compliance. The firm’s forward-thinking strategies ensure that businesses are well-prepared to meet these obligations without unnecessary stress.

Commitment to Empowering Businesses

Since its founding, Areti has been dedicated to helping businesses manage their financial responsibilities with confidence. By combining technical expertise with a client-focused approach, the boutique accounting firm has become a trusted advisor to businesses across many verticals and throughout Canada. The firm’s core values of integrity, collaboration, and innovation are reflected in every interaction, ensuring clients receive personalized solutions that align with their unique needs.

Ryan Whittle, a Co-Founder and Partner at Areti, emphasizes the firm’s unique approach:

“At Areti, we do things differently. We focus on collaboration, learning, and putting our people and our culture first because, without great people, we can’t deliver exceptional service to our clients.”

This philosophy drives the firm’s commitment to building strong relationships with clients and fostering a culture of teamwork and continuous improvement. By prioritizing collaboration and investing in its team, Areti ensures that every client receives the attention and expertise they deserve.

The accounting firm’s services include:

Corporate tax planning and filing

GST/HST compliance and remittance

Assurance and accounting services

Including compilation, review, and audit engagements

Compliance monitoring and advisory

Strategic business consulting

Areti’s success lies in its ability to anticipate challenges and provide solutions before they become issues. Areti’s team works closely with clients to ensure all filings are accurate, timely, and compliant with current regulations. By leveraging advanced tools and technologies, the boutique accounting firm streamlines processes, reducing the administrative burden on businesses. The firm’s commitment to continuous monitoring ensures that clients remain compliant throughout the year, minimizing risks and maximizing opportunities. This proactive approach has made Areti a trusted name in Vancouver and throughout Canada.

Looking to the Future

Areti is committed to innovation and staying ahead of industry trends. As the firm continues to grow, its focus remains on delivering exceptional value to clients through innovative solutions and personalized service. Furthermore, by investing in cutting-edge technologies and fostering a culture of continuous learning, Areti is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their goals with confidence and clarity.

For more information about the boutique accounting firm’s services or to schedule a consultation, visit their website at areti.com