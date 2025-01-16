DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

ChatGPT Introduces ‘Tasks’ Feature for Seamless Scheduling and Reminders

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jan 16, 2025

ChatGPT Introduces ‘Tasks’ Feature for Seamless Scheduling and Reminders

OpenAI has unveiled a new feature called “Tasks” in ChatGPT, enabling users to set reminders and recurring requests. Currently in its beta phase, the feature will be accessible to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro users globally this week. With this development, users can manage tasks by interacting with the AI assistant on various platforms or through a dedicated tasks manager tab on the web app.

The “Tasks” feature, though limited in its current form as an agentic system, allows users to implement practical functionalities such as setting reminders—a capability widely expected from digital assistants like Siri and Alexa. Users can now schedule recurring requests, such as planning weekend activities based on their location and weather forecasts every Friday. They can also schedule reminders for specific events, such as receiving a notification six months before a passport expires.

Notifications and Limitations of the Beta Release

ChatGPT will notify users via push notifications on any platform where tasks are enabled. However, the feature is not available through the Advanced Voice Mode in this beta release. OpenAI aims to gather user insights during this beta period to refine the feature before its broader launch on the mobile app and free tier of ChatGPT.

Looking ahead, OpenAI plans to expand the availability of this feature to a wider audience. The “Tasks” functionality is part of OpenAI’s initial steps into developing AI models that can act with some degree of independence, often referred to as AI agents. While users can instruct ChatGPT to perform tasks like checking for monthly concert tickets for their favorite artist in their area, the current system does not allow real-time alerts when tickets are released, nor can it purchase tickets on behalf of users.

Despite these limitations, OpenAI has previously devised innovative solutions to enable their AI assistants to set timers and create reminders. The introduction of “Tasks” marks a significant move towards AI systems capable of performing semi-autonomous actions.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed optimism about the future of AI agents, predicting that 2025 will be pivotal for their integration into various sectors. He even suggested that AI agents might “join the workforce” this year, indicating a transformative impact on how AI technology will be utilized in everyday life and professional environments.

What The Author Thinks

The “Tasks” feature introduced by OpenAI is an exciting step towards making ChatGPT more useful and practical in daily life. While the functionality is still in its early stages, the potential for AI assistants to handle more complex, semi-autonomous tasks is becoming clearer. As OpenAI continues to refine this feature and expand its capabilities, it could set the stage for AI agents to become integral parts of our personal and professional lives, dramatically changing the way we interact with technology.

Featured image credit: Focal Foto via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/32743/chatgpt-introduces-tasks-feature-for-seamless-scheduling-and-reminders/

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

SpaceX Introduces Affordable Starlink Plan to Reconnect Inactive Users
Jan 16, 2025 Hilary Ong
American TikTok Users Face Challenges on RedNote Amid Ban
Jan 16, 2025 Hilary Ong
OpenAI’s o1 Model Raises Questions About Language Switching Behavior
Jan 16, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801