ChatGPT Introduces ‘Tasks’ Feature for Seamless Scheduling and Reminders

OpenAI has unveiled a new feature called “Tasks” in ChatGPT, enabling users to set reminders and recurring requests. Currently in its beta phase, the feature will be accessible to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro users globally this week. With this development, users can manage tasks by interacting with the AI assistant on various platforms or through a dedicated tasks manager tab on the web app.

The “Tasks” feature, though limited in its current form as an agentic system, allows users to implement practical functionalities such as setting reminders—a capability widely expected from digital assistants like Siri and Alexa. Users can now schedule recurring requests, such as planning weekend activities based on their location and weather forecasts every Friday. They can also schedule reminders for specific events, such as receiving a notification six months before a passport expires.

Notifications and Limitations of the Beta Release

ChatGPT will notify users via push notifications on any platform where tasks are enabled. However, the feature is not available through the Advanced Voice Mode in this beta release. OpenAI aims to gather user insights during this beta period to refine the feature before its broader launch on the mobile app and free tier of ChatGPT.

Looking ahead, OpenAI plans to expand the availability of this feature to a wider audience. The “Tasks” functionality is part of OpenAI’s initial steps into developing AI models that can act with some degree of independence, often referred to as AI agents. While users can instruct ChatGPT to perform tasks like checking for monthly concert tickets for their favorite artist in their area, the current system does not allow real-time alerts when tickets are released, nor can it purchase tickets on behalf of users.

Despite these limitations, OpenAI has previously devised innovative solutions to enable their AI assistants to set timers and create reminders. The introduction of “Tasks” marks a significant move towards AI systems capable of performing semi-autonomous actions.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed optimism about the future of AI agents, predicting that 2025 will be pivotal for their integration into various sectors. He even suggested that AI agents might “join the workforce” this year, indicating a transformative impact on how AI technology will be utilized in everyday life and professional environments.

What The Author Thinks The “Tasks” feature introduced by OpenAI is an exciting step towards making ChatGPT more useful and practical in daily life. While the functionality is still in its early stages, the potential for AI assistants to handle more complex, semi-autonomous tasks is becoming clearer. As OpenAI continues to refine this feature and expand its capabilities, it could set the stage for AI agents to become integral parts of our personal and professional lives, dramatically changing the way we interact with technology.

Featured image credit: Focal Foto via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/32743/chatgpt-introduces-tasks-feature-for-seamless-scheduling-and-reminders/