DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

American TikTok Users Face Challenges on RedNote Amid Ban

ByHilary Ong

Jan 16, 2025

American TikTok Users Face Challenges on RedNote Amid Ban

In response to the US government’s decision to ban TikTok, many American users have flocked to the Chinese app RedNote, also known as Xiaohongshu. The app surged to become the top download in the US App Store on Monday. However, users have encountered various challenges, including account freezes and suspensions after posting content on the platform.

Several TikTok users reported that their accounts were frozen shortly after joining RedNote. One user noted that merely posting a picture of cinnamon rolls led to their account being frozen. Popular TikToker Bethany Frankel was among those affected, receiving a suspension notice for allegedly violating Xiaohongshu’s Community Guidelines. These guidelines, however, are written in Mandarin, posing a significant barrier for English-speaking users who are unable to comprehend them fully.

The US government has banned TikTok for unspecified reasons, prompting users to seek alternatives. While RedNote offers an option to switch its language to English, many users find it challenging to locate this feature. Additionally, several users faced penalties or expulsion from the platform after their initial posts, often without clear explanations. Some received notices citing violations due to featuring the TikTok watermark in their videos.

RedNote’s User Experience and Competition from Other Platforms

RedNote is not a direct replacement for TikTok; it operates as a local recommendations and connections app, with a different user experience. Users hope to appeal their bans, but the outcomes remain uncertain. The app’s community guidelines add further complexity in navigating the platform.

As these issues unfold, other apps are vying for TikTok’s displaced user base. Despite RedNote’s initial popularity spike, many creators may return to established platforms like those run by Meta and Google to monetize their followings more effectively.

What The Author Thinks

The surge in popularity of RedNote following TikTok’s ban shows that users are eager to find alternatives, but the app’s current struggles highlight the difficulties that arise with quick transitions to new platforms. With language barriers, unclear guidelines, and account suspensions, RedNote has not yet proved itself as a seamless replacement for TikTok. As users encounter these issues, it remains to be seen whether RedNote can fix its problems or if creators will ultimately gravitate back to more established platforms for monetization and stability.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/32747/american-tiktok-users-face-challenges-on-rednote-amid-ban/

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

SpaceX Introduces Affordable Starlink Plan to Reconnect Inactive Users
Jan 16, 2025 Hilary Ong
ChatGPT Introduces ‘Tasks’ Feature for Seamless Scheduling and Reminders
Jan 16, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
OpenAI’s o1 Model Raises Questions About Language Switching Behavior
Jan 16, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801