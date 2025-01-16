American TikTok Users Face Challenges on RedNote Amid Ban

In response to the US government’s decision to ban TikTok, many American users have flocked to the Chinese app RedNote, also known as Xiaohongshu. The app surged to become the top download in the US App Store on Monday. However, users have encountered various challenges, including account freezes and suspensions after posting content on the platform.

Several TikTok users reported that their accounts were frozen shortly after joining RedNote. One user noted that merely posting a picture of cinnamon rolls led to their account being frozen. Popular TikToker Bethany Frankel was among those affected, receiving a suspension notice for allegedly violating Xiaohongshu’s Community Guidelines. These guidelines, however, are written in Mandarin, posing a significant barrier for English-speaking users who are unable to comprehend them fully.

The US government has banned TikTok for unspecified reasons, prompting users to seek alternatives. While RedNote offers an option to switch its language to English, many users find it challenging to locate this feature. Additionally, several users faced penalties or expulsion from the platform after their initial posts, often without clear explanations. Some received notices citing violations due to featuring the TikTok watermark in their videos.

RedNote’s User Experience and Competition from Other Platforms

RedNote is not a direct replacement for TikTok; it operates as a local recommendations and connections app, with a different user experience. Users hope to appeal their bans, but the outcomes remain uncertain. The app’s community guidelines add further complexity in navigating the platform.

As these issues unfold, other apps are vying for TikTok’s displaced user base. Despite RedNote’s initial popularity spike, many creators may return to established platforms like those run by Meta and Google to monetize their followings more effectively.

What The Author Thinks The surge in popularity of RedNote following TikTok’s ban shows that users are eager to find alternatives, but the app’s current struggles highlight the difficulties that arise with quick transitions to new platforms. With language barriers, unclear guidelines, and account suspensions, RedNote has not yet proved itself as a seamless replacement for TikTok. As users encounter these issues, it remains to be seen whether RedNote can fix its problems or if creators will ultimately gravitate back to more established platforms for monetization and stability.

Featured image credit: FMT

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/news/32747/american-tiktok-users-face-challenges-on-rednote-amid-ban/