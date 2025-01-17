DMR News

SpaceX Starship Test Faces Setback Amidst Blue Origin's Historic Launch

Hilary Ong

Jan 17, 2025

SpaceX Starship Test Faces Setback Amidst Blue Origin’s Historic Launch

SpaceX’s seventh Starship test flight encountered unexpected challenges when communication with the ship was lost approximately 8.5 minutes into the flight. The test, initially set to last an hour, was abruptly cut short due to the unforeseen communication breakdown. This incident occurred on the same day as Blue Origin’s inaugural launch of its New Glenn rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, highlighting a significant day in the competitive space industry.

SpaceX’s Commitment to Reusability and Testing Goals

The Starship test flight featured a reused engine from a booster previously returned during the fifth test, showcasing SpaceX’s continued commitment to reusability in its rocket systems. Videos on X reportedly showed it breaking up and re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, including a clip shared by Musk. It was not immediately known whether any damages resulted from raining debris. The primary goals included stress-testing the newly upgraded spacecraft and avionics, capturing the booster at the launchpad for potential reuse, deploying dummy satellites, and achieving a targeted water landing.

The booster, however, did not land on an ocean barge as ambitiously planned for this new vehicle. Instead, it returned to the robotic “chopsticks” at the launch site, delivering a thunderous sonic boom over South Texas. The test flight was broadcast on both SpaceX’s website and X, the social platform acquired by the business’ billionaire founder Elon Musk.

“It was incredible to see it come back down, just that silver flare in the sky, and we can still see the launch plume behind us,” said Katie Tice, a SpaceX launch host.

SpaceX has faced criticism for its previous Starship test failures, but it continues to push forward with its ambitious plans. NASA has vested interest in SpaceX’s success, relying on the rocket company to transport astronauts to the lunar surface for its Artemis III and IV moon missions under a substantial $4.2 billion contract. For Elon Musk, Starship is more than just a project; it is a vision to eventually send humans to Mars and establish a self-sustaining city on the Red Planet.

The test flight aimed to simulate cargo delivery in space using an upgraded spacecraft equipped with 10 mock satellites. Despite the high hopes for this mission, videos circulated on X reportedly showed the Starship breaking up upon re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. Elon Musk himself shared one of these clips, adding to the transparency surrounding the test’s results.

“Reminder: It’s a test, it’s a flight test, it’s an experimental vehicle, so we’ll figure out what ended our day today and make sure that doesn’t end our day tomorrow,” Dan Huot, a SpaceX spokesman and launch commentator, emphasized during the broadcast.

This latest trial underscores both the challenges and potential of SpaceX’s Starship program. The ambitious goals set by SpaceX often come with high stakes and higher visibility in both successes and setbacks. Despite this recent hiccup, SpaceX remains committed to refining its technology and achieving its long-term goals.

Author's Opinion

This latest trial underscores both the challenges and potential of SpaceX’s Starship program. The ambitious goals set by SpaceX often come with high stakes and higher visibility in both successes and setbacks. Despite this recent hiccup, SpaceX remains committed to refining its technology and achieving its long-term goals. The pursuit of such pioneering technology is fraught with uncertainties, but it’s these very challenges that underscore the courage and innovative spirit driving SpaceX forward.

Featured image credit: Official SpaceX Photos via Flickr

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

