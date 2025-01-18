End of Support for Windows 10: Office Apps on the Chopping Block

As Windows 10 approaches its end-of-support deadline, Microsoft has announced that Microsoft 365 Apps, including Office applications, will no longer be supported on Windows 10 devices after October 14, 2025. To continue using Microsoft 365 Apps, users will need to upgrade to Windows 11.

Although this does not mean that Office apps will stop working, Microsoft has made it clear that users will no longer receive new features, security updates, or quality fixes. As a result, devices may face performance issues and increased vulnerability over time. Microsoft strongly recommends upgrading to Windows 11 to avoid these risks.

“End of support” means that Office apps will no longer receive updates, leaving them exposed to potential security threats and performance problems. While the apps will continue to function, they will no longer be enhanced with new features or improvements. Users who stay on Windows 10 risk falling behind on important updates, which could impact overall device performance.

For those who aren’t ready to upgrade to Windows 11, Microsoft is offering extension options. Individuals can pay $30 for a one-year extension. Businesses can purchase a three-year extension, with the first year costing $61. Educational institutions can access a much more affordable option, paying $1 per license for the first year, $2 for the second, and $4 for the third.

Why Windows 11 Adoption Has Been Slow

Despite the advancements of Windows 11, the adoption rate has been slower than expected. StatCounter reports that 62.73% of PCs are still running Windows 10, while only 34.1% have transitioned to Windows 11. Several factors contribute to this delay, including:

Strict hardware requirements, such as TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot, which prevent older PCs from being eligible for the upgrade. Many users are also comfortable with Windows 10 and feel no immediate need to switch. Additionally, there are concerns about compatibility with older software and hardware, which may not work correctly with the new operating system.

Although Microsoft is pushing users toward Windows 11, this transition is not as straightforward for everyone. The strict hardware requirements for Windows 11 limit many devices, and businesses may face significant challenges in upgrading their infrastructure. As Windows 10 support comes to an end, many users will need to navigate these hurdles, balancing the benefits of the upgrade against the costs and logistical concerns.

Author’s Opinion While Windows 11 offers clear improvements, the strict upgrade requirements and Microsoft’s looming deadline could make the transition more difficult for many users. The push for an upgrade may feel more like an obstacle, particularly for those with older hardware, making the transition feel less like an upgrade and more like a hurdle to overcome.

Featured image credit: HS You via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Source: https://digitalmarketreports.com/latest/32817/end-of-support-for-windows-10-office-apps-on-the-chopping-block/