Artifex Financial Group Announces Strategic Focus on Private Market AI Investments for 2025

Jan 21, 2025

The firm’s subsidiary, Six Owls Investment Partners, will provide accredited investors access to carefully selected private AI companies through its diversified private fund structure. This approach aims to capitalize on the growing AI sector while maintaining lower volatility compared to public markets.

“Private market investments offer reduced volatility and lower correlation to public markets,” said Doug Kinsey, CEO of Artifex Financial Group. “Our data indicates that approximately 20% of private AI companies will drive the majority of investor returns, making selective expertise crucial.”

The firm recommends allocating 20-30% of portfolios to alternative investments, with 5% dedicated to opportunistic AI investments. This measured approach reflects Artifex’s commitment to balanced portfolio management and risk mitigation.

The investment strategy focuses on AI applications in biotech, healthcare, and research services. Artifex employs proprietary evaluation methods, including analysis of lead investors, fund managers, and technological applications to identify promising opportunities.

“We conduct thorough due diligence through partnerships with major investment firms like KKR, Blackstone, and Apollo,” stated Darren Harp, Chief Operations Officer. “Our process emphasizes practical AI applications with demonstrated market demand.”

The firm utilizes specialized private market indexes and technical analysis tools to monitor investments and make strategic adjustments based on market conditions and performance metrics.

About Artifex Financial Group

Founded in 2007, Artifex Financial Group provides comprehensive wealth management services to accredited investors and qualified clients. The firm operates offices in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Los Angeles, offering fee-only fiduciary advice and private market investment opportunities.

