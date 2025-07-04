Netflix Partners with NASA to Enhance Live TV Programming

Netflix and NASA announced a new collaboration on Monday that will bring live space-related content to the streaming platform later this summer. Subscribers can expect live rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, and real-time views of Earth from the International Space Station. Additional programming will be sourced from NASA+, the space agency’s ad-free streaming app launched in 2023.

Expanding Netflix’s Live Content

Until now, Netflix’s live content primarily consisted of in-house productions and exclusive events. Partnering with NASA marks a clear effort by Netflix to diversify and expand its live programming. The service has slowly added live TV, focusing on stand-up comedy, award shows, sports such as WWE, and celebrity golf tournaments. A recent deal with French broadcaster TF1 also brought live sports, soap operas, and competitions like “The Voice” to subscribers in France.

This partnership is not NASA’s first venture into streaming collaborations. In May, NASA teamed up with Prime Video to launch a live FAST channel. The agency maintains a strong presence on platforms like YouTube and offers select NASA+ content for free on its own website. NASA’s goal is to reach space enthusiasts across a variety of popular streaming services.

Author’s Opinion Bringing live space content to Netflix could inspire a fresh wave of enthusiasm for space exploration among a broader audience. By integrating educational yet thrilling programming into mainstream entertainment, Netflix and NASA have the chance to make science and space exploration more accessible and engaging for viewers of all ages.

Featured image credit: JD Hancock via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.