Kidz Forts Announces Eco-Friendly Play Fort Kits to Spark Imagination and Creativity in Kids

A New Era of Play: Introducing Kidz Forts’ Eco-Friendly and Creativity Inspiring Play Fort Kits

Kidz Forts, Inc. has announced the launch of their innovative play fort kits, designed to offer a unique and creative way for kids to engage in hands-on play. Aimed at inspiring imagination, problem-solving, and teamwork, these eco-friendly kits provide a much-needed break from the increasing time children spend in front of screens.

Made from 100% recycled paper, each kit is easy to assemble and offers hours of fun and adventure. Parents and caregivers can feel confident in knowing that these forts are safe, durable, and designed with sustainability in mind, all while encouraging family bonding and screen-free play.

The Vision Behind Kidz Forts: Encouraging Hands-On Play

Founded by Dean Likas, a passionate innovator with 30 years of experience in the paper industry, Kidz Forts started with a simple yet profound idea. The concept for the kits came when Likas’ 5-year-old daughter turned a cardboard box into a creative play fort. Inspired by her joy, he wanted to design a better way for kids to engage in imaginative play. This led to the creation of Kidz Forts’ play kits, which are built to foster creativity and collaboration.

“I wanted to create something that would not only inspire kid’s creativity, but also create an activity that can bring families together,” says Dean Likas, Owner of Kidz Forts. “Our forts are not just about building and playing in forts; they’re about creating memories, using problem-solving skills, and giving kids a place to escape into their imagination.”

Strength and Durability: The Twist-Lock Connector Advantage

What sets Kidz Forts apart from other play fort kits on the market is its patented “twist-lock” connector design. These innovative connectors are the strongest on the market, ensuring that the forts hold up to even the most active play sessions. Unlike other cardboard play kits that rely on foam, cardboard or Velcro connectors, Kidz Forts’ twist-lock design provides superior durability, making the forts not only easy to build but also long-lasting.

The twist-lock connectors allow kids to build structures of varying sizes and complexity, helping to develop problem-solving skills, teamwork, and spatial awareness. Parents can rest assured that these forts are built to withstand months of use, can be easily disassembled and stored, and used over and over again.

Eco-Friendly and Safe: A Commitment to Sustainability and Safety

Kidz Forts is committed to sustainability and safety. The kits are made from 100% recycled paper, ensuring that they are not only fun but also environmentally friendly. At the end of a long, well enjoyed life, the forts are 100% recyclable, helping to minimize waste and promote eco-consciousness among young builders.

The kits have undergone rigorous third-party testing to meet or exceed safety standards set by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, including ASTM F963 Toy Safety Standards, and Canadian Consumer Product Toy Safety Standards. Parents can feel confident that the materials used are safe for children, ensuring hours of worry-free play.

A Vision for the Future: Building Memories with Every Fort

Kidz Forts, Inc. is not just about selling a product; it’s about fostering a culture of creativity, play, and family connection. As children spend more time with digital devices, Kidz Forts offers a much-needed outlet for hands-on, screen-free fun that engages their minds and encourages collaboration. Whether building a castle, a spaceship, or a secret hideout, each Kidz Fort offers a unique opportunity for kids to explore their creativity and teamwork skills.

“We’re passionate about giving kids the tools to create their own worlds,” says Likas. “Our forts are more than just toys; they’re the foundation for endless hours of play, collaboration, and fun.”

About Kidz Forts, Inc.

Kidz Forts, Inc. designs and manufactures eco-friendly play fort kits that promote creativity, problem-solving, and family bonding. Made in the USA from 100% recycled paper, these kits are easy to assemble, durable, and safe. With a patented twist-lock connector design, Kidz Forts offers the strongest and most sturdy cardboard forts on the market. Their commitment to sustainability and safety ensures that each fort is both a fun and environmentally responsible product.

