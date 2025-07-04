Apple Reportedly Weighs Using Anthropic and OpenAI to Power Siri

Apple is reportedly considering integrating AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic to power its next-generation Siri, instead of relying solely on its own in-house technology, according to a report from Bloomberg on Monday.

Internal AI Project and Delays

The company continues to develop an internal project known as “LLM Siri,” which uses Apple-built AI models. However, Bloomberg reports that Apple has also reached out to OpenAI and Anthropic to create versions of their AI models optimized for Apple’s cloud infrastructure for testing purposes.

Originally aiming to release its AI-enhanced Siri in 2025, Apple has delayed the launch to 2026 or later due to technical challenges. This delay reflects the company’s struggle to keep pace with rivals like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Currently, Siri can leverage ChatGPT for more complex queries, but Apple appears to be moving towards a more comprehensive integration with third-party AI technology, possibly to boost its competitive edge in voice assistants.

What The Author Thinks Apple’s decision to consider AI from established leaders like OpenAI and Anthropic highlights a pragmatic approach to staying competitive in the fast-moving AI space. Rather than reinventing the wheel, partnering with proven AI providers could accelerate innovation and improve Siri’s capabilities, which will benefit users looking for a more powerful and reliable assistant.

Featured image credit: Cybernews

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.