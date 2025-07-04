DMR News

Tumblr Pauses Fediverse Integration and WordPress Transition

ByHilary Ong

Jul 4, 2025

Tumblr has decided to pause its planned migration to WordPress, which also means putting a hold on its integration into the fediverse — a decentralized network of interconnected social platforms.

Shift in Priorities

Automattic, Tumblr’s parent company, revealed the change during an interview on The Verge’s Decoder podcast. While the move to WordPress had been announced last year, Automattic’s founder and CEO, Matt Mullenweg, explained the decision to pause was driven by a desire to focus more on features that are visible and valuable to users, rather than backend infrastructure upgrades.

Tumblr’s integration into the fediverse was expected to be simpler with the WordPress backend, thanks to WordPress’s ActivityPub plugin, which facilitates cross-platform communication and content sharing. Without the migration, this easy path to joining the decentralized social media network is delayed.

Mullenweg acknowledged this in the podcast, saying, “That would’ve been a free way to get it. And so that was one of the arguments for migrating everything to WordPress.”

Author’s Opinion

This decision underscores a sensible focus on user experience over backend complexity. While integrating into the fediverse and switching to WordPress might seem like strategic moves, they remain largely invisible to everyday users. Prioritizing features that enhance user engagement and satisfaction first makes practical sense for Tumblr’s growth and retention.

Featured image credit: Esther Vargas via Flickr

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

