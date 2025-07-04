Instagram Now Lets You Share Spotify Songs with Audio in Stories

Instagram announced Monday that users can now listen to previews of songs shared from Spotify directly within Stories. Previously, sharing Spotify tracks linked to the platform but did not include sound.

With this update, when a user posts a song to their Story, viewers can play a preview without leaving Instagram. This subtle yet significant feature simplifies music discovery and sharing on the platform.

Expanding Music Features Across Instagram

This update follows a recent rollout allowing Spotify streaming in Instagram Notes, letting followers see and listen to users’ music choices in real time. Instagram is clearly building its position as a destination for music discovery, aiming to compete with TikTok’s dominant role in shaping music trends.

Instagram also revealed new fonts for Stories and Reels this year, starting with a limited-time font based on singer-songwriter Rosalía’s handwriting. Users can access secret symbols drawn by Rosalía by typing specific character combinations like “:-)”, “***”, and “<3”.

What The Author Thinks Adding sound previews to Spotify shares is a small update with big potential. It makes Instagram stickier for music lovers and creators alike, reducing friction in discovering new tracks. Features like this could help Instagram stay relevant in the ever-evolving social media landscape, especially against TikTok’s stronghold in music culture.

Featured image credit: Solen Feyissa via Pexels

