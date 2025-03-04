DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Apple’s Modernized Siri Could Be Delayed Until 2027

ByHilary Ong

Mar 4, 2025

Apple’s Modernized Siri Could Be Delayed Until 2027

Apple is on the verge of introducing a revamped version of its virtual assistant, Siri, with an anticipated debut in May. This update promises to integrate all the Apple Intelligence features announced nearly a year ago, marking a significant leap forward in Siri’s capabilities. However, the journey towards a truly “modernized, conversational version of Siri,” as noted by industry expert Mark Gurman, appears to be a longer endeavor.

The forthcoming Siri update will feature an innovative dual-brain system. One brain will manage older commands, while the other will handle more advanced queries, allowing Siri to leverage user data effectively. This dual approach aims to enhance Siri’s functionality, bringing it closer to the capabilities of other virtual assistants in the market.

Despite these advancements, Apple faces challenges in adapting Siri for the era of generative AI. The company anticipates that a fully modernized version of Siri may not surface until iOS 20 is released in 2027. In the interim, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June will serve as the stage for unveiling “LLM Siri,” a system designed to merge the dual-brain functionality. This new system is slated to launch in spring 2026.

A critical component of this evolution involves Apple’s acquisition of PrimeSense. The completion of this acquisition is crucial for enabling Apple to pursue Siri’s advanced capabilities fully. With expectations that the acquisition will soon finalize, Apple plans to roll out these enhanced features in the year following the acquisition’s completion.

This latest update represents a significant stride in aligning Siri with other leading virtual assistants. It highlights Apple’s commitment to innovation and adaptation in an increasingly AI-driven landscape.

What The Author Thinks

Despite Apple’s ambitious efforts, Siri’s evolution will require substantial time and resources. The challenges of keeping pace with AI-driven competitors may push the timeline further, but the advancements in the works indicate that Siri will remain a central player in Apple’s ecosystem.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Tech Unit Layoffs Spark Controversy as Mark Cuban Offers Support
Mar 4, 2025 Hilary Ong
SpaceX Reports Some Starlink Satellites May Not Fully Disintegrate on Reentry
Mar 3, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
SurgeGraph Celebrates World Writer’s Day with Buy One, Get One Free Writing Credits Offer
Mar 3, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801