MWC 2025: Samsung Unveils Project Moohan XR Headset

Samsung captivated attendees at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 by unveiling Project Moohan, its latest foray into the world of extended reality (XR). The new hardware, which draws comparisons to Apple’s Vision Pro, marks a significant milestone for Samsung as it is set to be the first device using the Android XR platform. Although specifics about the device remain under wraps, its presence at the trade show has generated considerable excitement.

Project Moohan, named after the Korean word for infinity, is a full over-the-head XR headset. Visually striking, it features four prominent cameras on its front and capacitive control strips on its stems. However, Samsung maintained an aura of mystery around the device by restricting any physical interaction. Visitors at MWC were treated only to real-world mockups displayed on the trade show floor.

Android XR and Collaboration with Google

Samsung’s collaboration with Google on the Android XR platform heralds a new era in XR technology. The platform promises a suite of capabilities including navigation via Google Maps, extended-view sports events, and access to Gemini for travel planning. This integration aims to “integrate multimodal AI with advanced XR capabilities,” an ambition that underscores Samsung’s commitment to innovation.

The introduction of Android XR extends beyond headsets, as it will also support smart glasses. While Samsung’s Project Moohan hardware has garnered attention for its impressive design, the potential applications of Android XR in smart glasses have not gone unnoticed.

The development of Project Moohan has been ongoing for some time, and anticipation is building as the device is expected to hit the market next year. As Samsung sets its sights on redefining the XR landscape, the tech community eagerly awaits further details and specifications.

Author’s Opinion While Project Moohan certainly showcases Samsung’s ambition in XR, it remains to be seen if the device can live up to the hype generated at MWC 2025. With Apple’s Vision Pro already setting a high bar for XR hardware, Samsung’s success will hinge on its ability to deliver a compelling product that not only matches but surpasses expectations, especially when it comes to real-world application and consumer adoption.

