Amazon Continues Cost-Cutting with Layoffs in North America Stores Division

ByDayne Lee

Jan 21, 2025

Amazon has announced it is laying off approximately 200 employees in its North America stores division, continuing a trend of cost-cutting measures initiated by CEO Andy Jassy. This latest round of layoffs is part of a broader strategy that has seen the company eliminate around 27,000 positions since the beginning of 2022, marking the most extensive layoffs in Amazon’s history.

Impact on Core Retail Unit and Closure of Unprofitable Initiatives

The layoffs primarily impact Amazon’s core retail unit, which includes private label brands, the Prime membership program, and consumables. As the company works to streamline operations, it has also shuttered several unprofitable initiatives. These closures include a telehealth offering, a brick-and-mortar delivery program, and a try-on service for clothing and shoes, which were deemed non-essential to the company’s core business.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the layoffs within the North America stores division, stating that the company is “reorganizing some teams.” This restructuring reflects ongoing efforts to rein in costs across Amazon’s extensive portfolio. The spokesperson added, “As part of these changes, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles, and we’re committed to supporting affected employees through their transition.”

Since 2022, layoffs have permeated nearly every business segment within Amazon. The bulk of job cuts occurred throughout 2022 and 2023, as the company sought to adapt to changing market conditions and enhance operational efficiency. The current round of layoffs is indicative of a larger trend within the organization, as it moves away from experimental projects that no longer align with its strategic goals.

Author’s Opinion

The latest layoffs at Amazon underscore a strategic shift as the company pivots from its rapid expansion and experimentation phase to a more streamlined, efficiency-driven operation. While necessary for long-term sustainability, these changes bring significant challenges to those directly affected. The task ahead for Amazon is to balance operational efficiency with innovation, ensuring that it does not stifle the creative spirit that has driven its growth while maintaining a responsible approach to cost management.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

