X Launches Dedicated Vertical Video Feed Amid TikTok Uncertainty

An immersive new home for videos is rolling out to users in the U.S. today. X made this announcement on Sunday, unveiling a dedicated vertical video feed as part of its strategy to compete with ByteDance apps like TikTok and Lemon8. The new feature is part of a broader effort by social networks to capitalize on the uncertainty surrounding ByteDance apps in the U.S.

Expansion of Video Features in X

The launch of the vertical video feed marks X’s first official announcement of a media tab for videos, adding a video tab to the app’s bottom bar for U.S. users. This move comes after the company had previously attempted to create a new home for videos, following the launch of a standalone TV app last year that showcased videos from various organizations and creators. Meanwhile, an app reverse engineer had earlier previewed this media tab, hinting at what’s now become reality.

The video landscape in the U.S. is rapidly evolving, with TikTok facing mounting troubles. Social networks, including Meta, are eager to leverage this situation. Recently, Meta introduced a video editing app called Edits, designed to rival ByteDance’s CapCut. Additionally, Bluesky, another competitor of X, introduced a custom feed specifically for vertical videos.

X aims to seize the opportunity presented by the potential removal of ByteDance apps from U.S. app stores. The introduction of its dedicated vertical video feed underscores X’s ambition to establish itself as a formidable player in the video domain. This move is seen as a direct attempt to capture the audience left in limbo by the uncertain future of TikTok and Lemon8 in the U.S.

What The Author Thinks X’s strategic move to introduce a dedicated vertical video feed is a timely response to the shifting dynamics of the U.S. social media landscape. By capitalizing on the regulatory challenges faced by TikTok and Lemon8, X is not just filling a potential void but is also asserting itself as a forward-thinking player ready to innovate and adapt. This proactive approach may well position X as a leading platform in the vertical video space, attracting users seeking stability amidst the ongoing uncertainty with ByteDance’s offerings.

