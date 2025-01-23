Meta Unveils AI-Powered Oakley Smart Glasses for Athletes

Meta’s Reality Labs is expanding its lineup of AI smart glasses with a new pair of Oakley-branded spectacles targeted at athletes. This new development comes after the success of Meta’s Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and Bloomberg reports that these new smart glasses will be based on Oakley’s Sphaera glasses. The camera will be shifted toward the center of the glasses frame to better capture footage. Meta is aiming to tap into Oakley’s cult-like following among athletes, including cyclists, runners, and rowers, hoping this will help popularize smart glasses among more mainstream consumers.

The new smart glasses will be based on Oakley’s Sphaera glasses and will shift the camera toward the center of the glasses frame. This strategic adjustment marks Meta’s ambition to replicate the success of its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Meta’s choice to collaborate with Oakley comes from its desire to leverage the strong athlete following that Oakley has built over the years.

Expanding the Wearable Tech Portfolio

In addition to the Oakley-branded smart glasses, Meta is also developing a $1,000 pair of smart glasses based on the Ray-Ban Meta’s design. These glasses will feature an AR display projected on the bottom portion of the right lens, aligning with Meta’s broader exploration of AI-powered devices. The company is also working on camera-equipped earbuds and a smartwatch.

Meta’s launch of the Oakley smart glasses comes at a time when the company is making bold moves in the wearables space. The company continues to build on its success with other devices and is set to roll out the new AI-powered glasses to athletes. This expansion into the wearable technology market shows Meta’s commitment to diversifying its portfolio and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI-driven tech.

Meta wants to tap into Oakley’s cult-like following among various athlete groups, including cyclists, runners, and rowers. The integration of AI-powered technology into the eyewear aims to provide athletes with a new tool to complement their training routines. The smart glasses will offer a suite of features, including a high-quality camera, a dedicated tab for inspiration, and the ability to share drafts with friends or collaborators.

As part of its long-term strategy, Meta is focusing on enhancing its wearable technology offerings. The upcoming Oakley smart glasses will play a significant role in Meta’s commitment to supporting creators and athletes with advanced tech tools, reinforcing its position in the competitive wearable space.

What The Author Thinks Meta’s strategic move to partner with Oakley and launch AI smart glasses specifically for athletes is a shrewd play in the competitive wearable technology market. By aligning with a brand that has significant clout among sports enthusiasts, Meta not only capitalizes on Oakley’s established reputation but also bridges the gap between technology and athleticism. This integration promises to offer practical tools that enhance athletic performance, thereby fostering a deeper connection between Meta’s technology and its users’ lifestyles. If successful, these glasses could set a new standard for how wearable tech can serve specific community needs while expanding Meta’s influence beyond traditional tech boundaries.

Featured image credit: Terry Chay via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR