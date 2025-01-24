Supermarket Giants Rally Behind Farmers in Inheritance Tax Dispute

Britain’s biggest supermarket chains, including Tesco, Aldi, and Lidl, have united in support of British farmers amidst a contentious dispute with the government over proposed inheritance tax changes outlined in the 2024 Budget. This collective backing comes as the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicts potential cuts in farm investments due to the new tax regulations. The changes, set to be effective from April 2026, will impose a 20% inheritance tax on farms worth over £1 million, raising significant concerns over the ability of farmers to invest in their businesses.

The proposal, announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in the October 2024 Budget, has sparked significant concern among farmers and the broader agricultural community. The OBR’s forecast highlights the risk that farmers may slash investments due to the uncertainty surrounding the tax changes, especially for older farmers facing challenges in reorganizing their affairs. The primary worry is the detrimental impact on investment in the sector.

Supermarkets Express Concerns

Tesco, Aldi, and Lidl, which collectively account for approximately 45% of the British grocery market, have expressed their apprehensions alongside other major retailers such as Asda, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s. The National Farmers Union (NFU), which represents farmers’ interests, has been vocal in calling for a pause on the inheritance tax changes and seeking further dialogue with the government. NFU President Tom Bradshaw emphasized that the union is ready to work with the government to address the concerns and make adjustments that could mitigate the policy’s adverse effects.

“Concerned that the recent changes to the Inheritance Tax (IHT) regime will impact farmer and grower confidence and hold back the investment needed to build a resilient, productive and sustainable British food system.” – A Lidl spokesperson

“We all need a farming sector that can confidently invest in its future and continue to produce high-quality British food.” – Aldi spokesperson

Supermarkets have articulated a unified stance, urging for a pause on policy implementation to allow for thorough consultations with industry stakeholders. Marks and Spencer (M&S) has also expressed support for the farming unions’ call for a pause in the implementation of the policy while a full consultation is carried out.

“We support calls for the government to pause the changes to IHT and to consult with the industry to ensure they avoid placing risk on the investment needed to guarantee the future of UK food security, the protection our countryside, and the safeguarding of a vital part of our national life.” – Marks and Spencer spokesperson

Potential Impact on UK Food Security

Ashwin Prasad, Tesco’s chief commercial officer, stressed the potential impact of the tax changes on the future of food security in the UK. Prasad added that the policy could disrupt the stability of the UK’s food supply chain and harm British farmers.

“The UK’s future food security is at stake.” – Ashwin Prasad, Tesco’s chief commercial officer

“We’ll be supporting the NFU’s (National Farmers Union) calls for a pause in the implementation of the policy, while a full consultation is carried out.” – Ashwin Prasad, Tesco’s chief commercial officer

“After years of policy change, it has been harder than ever for them to plan ahead or to invest in their farms.” – Ashwin Prasad, Tesco’s chief commercial officer

Despite the concerns raised, opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer maintains that the “vast majority” of farmers will not be affected by these tax changes. However, the retail giants’ support underscores a critical moment for Britain’s agricultural sector as it navigates potential economic challenges.

Author’s Opinion The coalition formed by Britain’s major supermarkets in support of the nation’s farmers highlights a significant moment of solidarity within the agricultural sector. It’s crucial for policymakers to consider the broader implications of tax changes, especially those that could undermine essential industries like farming. The call for a pause and thorough consultation by supermarkets not only reflects corporate responsibility but also emphasizes the critical need to balance fiscal policies with the sustainability of key sectors. This situation serves as a reminder of the delicate balance required between government policy and the economic realities facing vital industries.

Featured image credit: Adam Fagen via Flickr

