LinkedIn Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Misuse of Private Messages for AI Training

A lawsuit has been filed against LinkedIn in a California federal court, accusing the professional networking platform of sharing private messages with other companies to train artificial intelligence (AI) models. The legal action, initiated on behalf of a LinkedIn Premium user and “all others” similarly affected, raises serious concerns about privacy and data usage practices at LinkedIn, a company owned by Microsoft.

At the heart of the lawsuit is an allegation that LinkedIn introduced a privacy setting in August last year, which automatically opted users into a program allowing third parties to use their personal data for AI training. This change was reportedly made quietly, without notifying users. The lawsuit further claims that LinkedIn altered its ‘frequently asked questions’ section to inform users they could opt-out of data sharing for AI purposes. However, opting out would not affect any training that had already occurred.

LinkedIn’s Response to Allegations

The lawsuit accuses LinkedIn of attempting to conceal its actions by modifying its privacy policy a month after the new setting was introduced. It argues that this pattern of behavior indicates an effort to cover its tracks.

“LinkedIn’s actions… indicate a pattern of attempting to cover its tracks,”

The lawsuit

LinkedIn, while denying these allegations, addressed its user base last year through an email stating that it has not enabled user data sharing for AI purposes in regions including the UK, the European Economic Area, and Switzerland. A spokesperson for LinkedIn dismissed the claims as unfounded.

“These are false claims with no merit.”

A LinkedIn spokesperson

The lawsuit seeks damages and injunctive relief on behalf of the affected users, asserting that LinkedIn’s actions violate privacy rights and breach the trust of its user community. This legal challenge highlights significant concerns over how user data is managed and shared by technology platforms, emphasizing the need for transparency and user consent.

What The Author Thinks This lawsuit against LinkedIn underscores the delicate balance that must be maintained between leveraging technological advancements and protecting user privacy. As AI continues to integrate into various business models, it’s imperative that companies like LinkedIn establish clear, transparent practices that not only comply with legal standards but also preserve the trust of their users. This case may serve as a critical benchmark for how data privacy issues are addressed in the era of AI and big data.

Featured image credit: Jérémy from HelpIn via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR