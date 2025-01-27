RedNote Sees Massive Decline in U.S. Users After TikTok Ban Delay

As the U.S. TikTok ban loomed, many U.S. users flocked to RedNote, a Chinese app that offered a similar experience to TikTok. The app, which is listed in the U.S. App Store under its Chinese name Xiaohongshu, quickly rose to the top of the free apps chart. However, after President Trump paused the ban, RedNote’s popularity in the U.S. plummeted, with the app losing more than half of its daily active users within just a day.

Surge in RedNote Users Before the Ban

According to digital market intelligence company Similarweb, RedNote’s U.S. daily active users fell by 54% on Monday after the enforcement of the TikTok ban was temporarily put on hold. President Trump had extended the deadline by 75 days, providing TikTok more time to negotiate a deal. Sensor Tower also reported a decline in RedNote’s U.S. user base over the week, noting a 17% drop in average daily active users from January 20 to 22, compared to the previous week.

Ahead of the potential TikTok ban, about 700,000 U.S. users joined RedNote within two days as a statement to both lawmakers and Meta. Similarweb reported that by Thursday, RedNote had reached 3.4 million daily active users in the U.S., showing a 133.8% increase from the previous week.

The surge in U.S. users to RedNote reflected a broader sentiment about the perceived hypocrisy of banning TikTok due to national security concerns. Many users felt that Meta had similarly profited off their data for years without much concern. This was echoed by a popular TikTok sound referencing the idea that the Chinese government using their data to “manipulate them” didn’t seem as threatening compared to other data collection practices.

While engaging on RedNote, users from both the U.S. and China engaged in surprising cultural exchanges. Discussions ranged from the cost of living and work-life balance to differences in healthcare systems, the accuracy of American TV shows, and the social credit system in China.

RedNote’s Short-Lived Success in the U.S.

Despite the initial success, RedNote’s place as a top app in the U.S. is likely to be short-lived. For one, the app is primarily localized in Mandarin, leading many users to turn to Duolingo, which saw a 216% increase in U.S. usage. However, learning a new language is challenging, and many users may eventually give up.

Additionally, RedNote’s focus on the Chinese market limits its appeal outside of China. TikTok’s global reach has been one of its strongest advantages, something that the app itself emphasized when arguing against a forced sale in the Supreme Court.

As the potential TikTok ban neared, TikTok saw a surge in U.S. daily active users, reaching a record high of 106.8 million on Sunday. Despite the uncertainty, users remained engaged with the platform, highlighting the app’s stronghold in the market.

Author’s Opinion The rise and fall of RedNote in the U.S. is a reflection of the global nature of the digital world and the challenges governments face when trying to regulate platforms. While the idea of banning a popular app like TikTok may seem like a quick solution to national security concerns, the reality is much more complicated. Users are clearly willing to flock to alternatives, but as seen with RedNote, those alternatives may not hold the same universal appeal. This situation underscores the need for clearer, more consistent global standards around data privacy and app regulation. A more unified approach would make it easier to address concerns without alienating users who simply want the best platform for their needs.

Featured image credit: Fox Business

