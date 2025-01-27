China’s Coffee Power at CES: Gemilai’s New Products Lead Industry Trends

In January 2025, the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2025), widely regarded as the global “barometer” of consumer electronics, was grandly held in Las Vegas, USA. This highly anticipated event highlighted the latest technological innovations and development trends in the consumer electronics industry, attracting over 4,000 companies from around the globe. Among them, Chinese professional coffee equipment leader Gemilai, in collaboration with Gotvoom, showcased its flagship products—the Gemilai Espressosemi-automatic espresso machine – Gemilai Owl G3006 and the Gemilai Molight G9010 Coffee Grinder. These innovative products garnered widespread acclaim from audiences and media alike for their cutting-edge design and exceptional technical performance, exemplifying the growing strength of Chinese coffee equipment .

At this competitive exhibition, the Gemilai G3006 Espresso Machine stood out with its distinctive design and outstanding performance. Drawing inspiration from the “owl,” its retro green finish and sleek curves give it a visually striking appearance, making it a stylish addition to any home. This meticulous aesthetic design allowed the Gemilai G3006 to shine among many traditional espresso machines, capturing the attention of numerous buyers and media outlets.

In terms of materials and functionality, the Gemilai G3006 also excelled. Its durable stainless steel body is easy to clean, and the 58mm commercial heat-balanced brewing head ensures consistent extraction. Compared to conventional brewing heads, this design significantly enhances extraction stability by minimizing temperature fluctuations, guaranteeing consistently high-quality coffee with every brew. Another major highlight is its advanced smart operation: the dual-display interface offers clear insights into the brewing process, while PID intelligent temperature control technology precisely adjusts the temperature. Even novice users can easily craft high-quality coffee, meeting consumer demands for convenience and simplicity.

Meanwhile, the Gemilai Molight G9010 Coffee Grinder made an equally impressive debut at CES. Its compact aluminum alloy body is both elegant and practical, with a variety of color options to cater to diverse consumer preferences.The 38mm conical burrs made of USU420 stainless steel, paired with a 430rpm grinding speed, deliver fast and fine grinding with minimal powder residue and easy maintenance. In terms of functionality, the grinder supports both automatic timed mode and manual start-stop mode, providing flexibility to satisfy multiple user preferences.

These two flagship products were prominently featured at Gotvoom’s buyer-media salon, where they received glowing reviews. A seasoned buyer remarked: “Gemilai’s products surpass similar offerings in both design and performance, fully addressing the demand for high-quality coffee equipment. We are excited to partner with Gemilai and bring these exceptional products to a broader market.” Numerous media outlets also praised the innovation and quality of Gemilai’s products, predicting that they will set new trends in the home coffee equipment sector.

During the exhibition, many buyers engaged in in-depth discussions with the Gemilai team, expressing strong interest in potential collaborations. Several expressed hopes of introducing Gemilai’s products into major distribution channels, enabling more consumers to enjoy premium coffee experiences.

As a professional coffee equipment manufacturer, Gemilai Group has consistently pursued world-class standards, emphasizing independent research, development, and innovation. Guided by a philosophy that integrates “technology and design,” the company has developed numerous proprietary technologies for commercial and home boiler systems. According to its executive director, Gemilai’s core R&D team boasts over 20 years of experience in the coffee industry. With operations spanning more than 30 countries and regions, the company has achieved cumulative sales of over 2 million units and serves more than 400,000 users annually.Next year, we will make a significant debut in the US market with a series of innovative products, including Gemilai G3028A and Gemilai G3145B. These new offerings are meticulously designed to precisely match various household scenarios, comprehensively meeting the diverse needs of different users.

Simultaneously, we are actively expanding our offline cooperation across North America. This initiative will provide more users with the opportunity to personally experience the unique extraction process of our products. Together, we will explore the boundless possibilities of life and embark on a new chapter of a high – quality and beautiful life.

Through its participation in CES 2025, Gemilai not only demonstrated its robust professional capabilities but also laid a solid foundation for future market expansion in partnership with Gotvoom Group. Looking ahead, Gemilai remains committed to its vision of delivering high-quality coffee equipment and solutions to users worldwide, continuously innovating to offer exceptional products to coffee enthusiasts everywhere.