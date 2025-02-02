DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Blockchain Latest

Crypto Hack Losses Drop in January Despite Major CeFi Breaches

ByDayne Lee

Feb 2, 2025

Crypto Hack Losses Drop in January Despite Major CeFi Breaches

Cryptocurrency hackers have persisted in their efforts to steal user funds, though the amount stolen in January showed a decline from the previous year, indicating a potentially positive development for the cryptocurrency industry.

In January, crypto hackers expropriated over $73 million worth of digital assets across 19 separate incidents, which represents a 44% reduction from the $133 million stolen in January of the preceding year.

However, the $73 million stolen in January marked a substantial ninefold increase from December, during which only $3.8 million in cryptocurrency was stolen, according to a report by Immunefi dated January 30 and shared with Cointelegraph.

Major Hacking Events

The most significant theft occurred at the Singapore-based crypto exchange Phemex, where hackers made off with over $69 million. The second-largest was a $2.5 million heist at the Moby Trade options platform.

Despite the decrease in January, crypto hacks continued to undermine mainstream trust in the sector, with the industry losing $2.3 billion over 165 incidents in 2024, marking a 40% increase from 2023.

Centralized finance (CeFi) platforms bore the brunt in January 2025, accounting for $69 million or 93% of the total losses, while decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms lost $4.8 million across 18 incidents, constituting 6.5% of the total.

Vulnerabilities and Security Measures

Mitchell Amador, founder and CEO of Immunefi, highlighted that CeFi platforms are likely to remain prime targets due to infrastructure vulnerabilities, particularly those related to private key security. Amador emphasized the importance of adopting a multi-layered security approach, enhancing key management, and improving operational security practices. He also recommended the creation of bug bounty programs and the implementation of real-time threat detection tools to bolster security.

Immunefi is currently offering over $181 million in bug bounties to encourage ethical hacking and help protect approximately $190 billion in crypto user funds.

Author’s Opinion

The ongoing challenges posed by crypto hackers highlight the urgent need for robust security measures within the cryptocurrency industry. As hacking techniques evolve, the implementation of comprehensive security strategies, including advanced key management and employee training, becomes indispensable. These measures not only protect funds but also restore and enhance user trust, which is vital for the continued growth and acceptance of cryptocurrencies. Improved security protocols can significantly deter potential hackers and mitigate the impact of any successful attacks, thereby sustaining the industry’s momentum.

Featured image credit: Freepik

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

El Salvador Modifies Bitcoin Law After IMF Deal
Feb 2, 2025 Dayne Lee
Instagram Unveils New Reels Analytics for Creators
Feb 2, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Rumors Fuel Wild Stock Rally Linked to DeepSeek
Feb 2, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801