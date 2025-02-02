DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Americas Blockchain Latest News

El Salvador Modifies Bitcoin Law After IMF Deal

ByDayne Lee

Feb 2, 2025

El Salvador Modifies Bitcoin Law After IMF Deal

El Salvador’s Congress has swiftly approved legislation to amend its Bitcoin laws, aligning with an agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The legislation was ratified by the Legislative Assembly shortly after President Nayib Bukele submitted it, according to Reuters. This move follows a $1.4 billion loan deal El Salvador secured with the IMF in December. A key condition of the loan was for the government to reduce its Bitcoin involvement and make Bitcoin optional for private sector merchants.

Legal Tender Status Remains

The reform, passed with a strong majority, modifies the previous mandate that required businesses to accept Bitcoin as payment. Ruling party lawmaker Elisa Rosales emphasized that the amendment aims to ensure Bitcoin’s “permanence as legal tender” while facilitating its “practical implementation.”

Despite the IMF agreement, El Salvador continues to accumulate Bitcoin. The country recently purchased an additional 12 BTC for its strategic reserves. A spokesperson from the El Salvador Bitcoin Office confirmed the country’s intention to keep buying Bitcoin and even “intensify” purchases in 2025. The spokesperson also highlighted the country’s successful rebranding and its status as a “winning country strategy” case study.

Bitcoin Holdings and Profits

El Salvador currently holds 6,049 BTC, valued at approximately $633 million, according to the Bitcoin Office official tracker. This portfolio has generated a 127% profit, with an average purchase price of $46,000 per Bitcoin. El Salvador made history in 2021 when it became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

Interestingly, former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, a vocal critic of El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption, was recently sentenced to 11 years in prison for bribery involving gold and cash. During a search of his home, FBI agents found a substantial amount of cash and gold bars.

What The Author Thinks

El Salvador’s decision to amend its Bitcoin laws to comply with the IMF agreement demonstrates a pragmatic approach to balancing its commitment to Bitcoin with its need for international financial support. While the country continues to accumulate Bitcoin and champion its adoption, it also recognizes the importance of maintaining a stable economic relationship with the IMF. This calculated move suggests that El Salvador is adapting its Bitcoin strategy to ensure its long-term economic well-being.

Featured image credit: Josh via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Instagram Unveils New Reels Analytics for Creators
Feb 2, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Rumors Fuel Wild Stock Rally Linked to DeepSeek
Feb 2, 2025 Hilary Ong
FBI Nominee Kash Patel Distances Himself from Trump’s January 6 Pardons
Feb 2, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801