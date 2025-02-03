Threads Increases User Base by 20 Million in Just One Month

Meta’s microblogging service, Threads, continues its rapid growth trajectory, outpacing rivals like X. During Meta’s fourth-quarter earnings presentation, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Threads now boasts 320 million monthly active users (MAUs), a notable rise from 300 million the previous month. In November, the app had 275 million MAUs.

Sustained Growth Amid Competition

This steady increase in MAUs is a testament to Threads’ enduring appeal in a competitive social media landscape, which includes platforms like Bluesky, Mastodon, X, and others. While Bluesky has seen a slowdown, only growing by less than 10% month-over-month in December 2024 after a significant surge in November, Threads has consistently attracted a large user base.

To further boost engagement, Meta has been enhancing Threads with new features, including post scheduling and view counts on individual posts. Additionally, Meta is experimenting with new advertising strategies in the U.S. and Japan to capitalize on Threads’ expanding audience.

Susan Li, Meta’s Chief Financial Officer, shared during the call that Threads is updating its recommendation algorithms to prioritize recent posts, highlight content from top creators, and ensure users see more from the accounts they follow. The platform is also improving custom feeds to allow for a more personalized experience based on user interests.

Author’s Opinion Threads’ continued growth amid fierce competition highlights the critical importance of innovation and user-centric features in retaining and expanding a social media platform’s user base. By regularly updating its features and algorithms, Threads demonstrates a commitment to adapting to user preferences and the dynamic nature of social media. These strategies not only enhance user engagement but also position Threads as a leading platform in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Featured image credit: FMT

