DeepSeek Faces Global Bans Amid Security Concerns

DeepSeek, a rapidly growing AI company known for its chatbot applications and viral models, is facing increasing scrutiny and outright bans from a wide range of countries and government bodies. As concerns about data privacy and potential links to the Chinese government mount, various entities—including U.S. government agencies and foreign regulatory bodies—are taking decisive action to restrict the company’s technology.

The U.S. House of Representatives has implemented security precautions to limit DeepSeek’s functionality on all devices issued by the House. A notice sent by the House’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) indicates that the technology is currently “under review.” This move aligns with broader actions from NASA, which has prohibited employees from using DeepSeek products, emphasizing that “employees are not authorized to access DeepSeek via NASA devices and agency-managed network connections.”

NASA’s concerns extend beyond internal use; officials have highlighted that “threat actors are already exploiting DeepSeek to deliver malicious software and infect devices.” This revelation has prompted immediate action from other government bodies, including the Pentagon, which has blocked access to DeepSeek technologies altogether. The U.S. Navy has also instructed its members to refrain from using any DeepSeek apps or technology.

International Response and Data Privacy Concerns

Internationally, Italy‘s Data Protection Authority (DPA) has launched an investigation into DeepSeek’s data collection practices and its compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The Italian DPA has given DeepSeek 20 days to respond to inquiries about data storage practices and the nature of data usage. In addition to this investigation, the DPA is working to remove DeepSeek’s applications from the Apple and Google app stores in Italy.

The Taiwanese government has followed suit, prohibiting the use of DeepSeek technology across government agencies, public schools, and state-owned enterprises. Locally, in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has issued an order banning software from DeepSeek and other Chinese technology companies from being used on state-issued devices.

Concerns about DeepSeek are largely centered around its privacy policy, which specifies that all user data is stored in China. Under Chinese law, organizations must share data with intelligence officials when requested, raising alarms about potential data leakage to the Chinese government. Corporations have reacted swiftly as well, with hundreds opting to ban DeepSeek’s technologies in light of these revelations.

The Defense Information Systems Agency had already moved to block access to DeepSeek’s website back in January, illustrating a growing consensus among U.S. authorities regarding the risks associated with the company’s technology. The collective measures taken by various government bodies highlight a significant shift in attitude towards AI technologies perceived as potential threats.

What The Author Thinks The escalating global pushback against DeepSeek highlights a critical juncture in the management of international AI technologies. The collective response by governments and corporations underscores the growing concern over digital sovereignty and the imperative to protect national security and privacy. This situation presents a profound cautionary tale for AI development and deployment, emphasizing the need for robust global standards and transparency in data handling practices.

Featured image credit: FMT

