Meta Launches New AI Risk Framework to Enhance Safety

ByHilary Ong

Feb 4, 2025

Meta Launches New AI Risk Framework to Enhance Safety

Meta Platforms, Inc. has announced a significant shift in its artificial intelligence (AI) development strategy, identifying two categories of AI systems deemed too risky for public release. These categories, classified as “high risk” and “critical risk,” reflect the company’s commitment to prioritizing safety amid growing concerns over the potential dangers of AI technology.

To guide this new approach, Meta has introduced the Frontier AI Framework. This document outlines the company’s perspective on AI development and deployment, acknowledging that while it cannot predict every potential disaster, it identifies “the most urgent” and plausible risks associated with advanced AI systems. The framework underscores Meta’s belief that certain systems could lead to catastrophic outcomes that are not easily mitigated.

Classifying and Mitigating AI Risks

Meta defines “high-risk” systems as those that pose serious threats without sufficient evaluative measures to quantify their risks effectively. The company admits that current scientific methods for assessing these risks are not “sufficiently robust,” making it challenging to establish definitive metrics.

As part of this new strategy, Meta has stated that if a system is classified as high-risk, it will limit internal access and delay any public release until effective mitigations are implemented. In cases where a system is deemed critical-risk, the company will halt its development altogether and introduce unspecified security measures to prevent any unauthorized access.

The move comes in light of Meta’s ongoing efforts to balance the benefits of AI technology against its associated risks. The company has emphasized, “It is possible to deliver that technology to society in a way that preserves the benefits of that technology to society while also maintaining an appropriate level of risk.” This stance reflects a broader industry push towards responsible AI practices.

Meta’s family of AI models, known as Llama, has achieved hundreds of millions of downloads since its launch. Although the company has made its AI technology accessible, it clarifies that this does not equate to being open source in the traditional sense. This decision has garnered both praise and criticism, as the open release model has faced scrutiny for lacking adequate safeguards, leading to potential misuse and harmful outputs.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously committed to making artificial general intelligence (AGI) openly available in the future. However, as Meta navigates its evolving strategy, it finds itself contrasting its open approach with that of other companies like Chinese AI firm DeepSeek, which also promotes open access but may adopt different safety protocols.

Author’s Opinion

Meta’s new Frontier AI Framework represents a pragmatic shift in how the tech giant intends to handle AI development, balancing innovation with safety. By classifying AI systems into risk categories and imposing strict controls on higher-risk projects, Meta is taking a responsible stance that could set a precedent for the industry. This approach not only enhances public trust but also ensures that advancements in AI do not come at an unacceptable cost to society.

Featured image credit: Artapixel

