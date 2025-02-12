OpenAI and Microsoft Pursue Equity and Safety in AGI Development

OpenAI, in partnership with Microsoft, continues to advance the frontiers of artificial intelligence, particularly in the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Despite the promising prospects, the path to achieving AGI presents distinct challenges and requires significant strategic planning. With OpenAI reportedly in talks to raise up to $40 billion in a funding round and pledging up to $500 billion with partners for a massive data network, the stakes are high.

AGI systems, as conceptualized by OpenAI and Microsoft, are expected to generate $100 billion in profits, a contractual definition that underscores their potential economic impact. However, OpenAI acknowledges that AGI systems will excel in certain areas while performing poorly in others. This duality highlights the complexity and unpredictability of AGI’s development.

Reducing the Cost of AI Technology

The cost of using AI technology is decreasing significantly, dropping by approximately tenfold every twelve months. This cost reduction accelerates the accessibility of AI systems, fostering an environment where inexpensive models from startups like China’s DeepSeek suggest AGI’s proximity. Yet, OpenAI’s historical closed-source approach has drawn criticism for being on the wrong side of open-sourcing its technologies.

“Many of us expect to need to give people more control over the technology than we have historically, including open-sourcing more, and accept that there is a balance between safety and individual empowerment that will require trade-offs.”

OpenAI envisions a future where thousands or even millions of hyper-capable AI systems will address tasks across various domains of knowledge work. However, these systems will necessitate substantial human oversight and direction. Despite their capabilities, they will not achieve perfection.

The collaboration between OpenAI and Microsoft is expected to be long-term, with both entities focusing on harnessing AGI’s real value through large-scale operations. As AI continues to permeate every aspect of the economy and society, the need for regulatory frameworks and equitable distribution of benefits becomes increasingly apparent.

“The historical impact of technological progress suggests that most of the metrics we care about (health outcomes, economic prosperity, etc.) get better on average and over the long-term, but increasing equality does not seem technologically determined and getting this right may require new ideas,”

Achieving the right level of equality in AGI’s benefits may necessitate innovative approaches. The balance between capital and labor could face disruption, prompting calls for early interventions to mitigate potential inequalities.

“In particular, it does seem like the balance of power between capital and labor could easily get messed up, and this may require early intervention.”

OpenAI believes AGI will gradually improve over time but recognizes that technological advancements alone will not inherently ensure equality. The company continues to explore solutions to these challenges while maintaining its proprietary development focus.

What The Author Thinks The path to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is undoubtedly filled with challenges, but it’s clear that OpenAI and Microsoft are committed to pushing the envelope despite the risks and complexity involved. While the economic benefits of AGI are undeniable, ensuring that the technology is developed with an eye on equity and safety remains paramount. The question will be whether these tech giants can strike the right balance between innovation and responsible implementation in an increasingly automated world.

Featured image credit: Sanket Mishra via Pexels

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR