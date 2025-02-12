Trump Raises Idea of Canada Becoming the 51st State

President Donald Trump, in a pre-taped interview with Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier during the Super Bowl preshow, expressed his serious intentions about Canada potentially becoming the 51st state of the United States. The interview, conducted over the weekend in Florida, revealed Trump‘s surprising and contentious viewpoint. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Trump’s remarks, stating that the talk of annexing Canada is “a real thing.” The idea, however, remains deeply unpopular among Canadians.

The interview comes at a time when President Trump plans to announce significant trade tariffs. On Monday, he intends to impose a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S., which will impact Canada and Mexico. Furthermore, later in the week, Trump will unveil a strategy for reciprocal tariffs. As the U.S. continues to purchase commodities from Canada, including oil, the trade gap between the two countries has surged to $72 billion in 2023, prompting Trump’s actions.

Trump Defends Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency

President Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada might benefit from joining the United States as its 51st state. The notion has sparked debates and concerns across both countries. Although Trump maintains that such an arrangement could be beneficial, Canadian public opinion strongly opposes this idea.

In addition to discussing trade and international relations, Trump defended the work of billionaire Elon Musk, whose Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is under scrutiny from Democrats. Trump emphasized his plans to tackle inefficiencies within other government sectors next, specifically targeting the Department of Education and the military.

“We’re going to find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse,” said Trump during the interview.

Trump’s administration continues to focus on restructuring government operations and addressing inefficiencies. His bold statements reflect his larger vision for change, both domestically and internationally.

“Something has to happen. It’s not sustainable. And I’m changing it,” he asserted.

Adding a touch of celebration to his agenda, Trump signed a proclamation declaring February 9 as “the first ever Gulf of America Day” as Air Force One flew over the Gulf of Mexico. This symbolic gesture highlights his commitment to national pride and identity.

Sunday will also mark a historic occasion for President Trump as he becomes the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl in person. This event underscores his connection with American culture and tradition.

Throughout the interview, Trump’s characteristic style was evident. He remarked on his penchant for dancing:

“I don’t know what it is. I try and walk off sometimes without dancing and I can’t. I have to dance because it’s just that – something special about it.”

Author’s Opinion While President Trump’s remarks about Canada potentially becoming the 51st state may have been intended as a provocative idea, the overwhelming opposition from Canadians highlights the complexities of such a suggestion. It underscores the challenges of navigating international relations, especially when addressing sensitive topics like national sovereignty. Trump’s focus on restructuring government and addressing inefficiencies is a bold attempt at reform, but it remains to be seen whether his vision will translate into tangible outcomes.

Featured image credit: FMT

