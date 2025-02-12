Global Leaders Convene in Paris for AI Action Summit Amid Growing Concerns

The AI Action Summit, a significant gathering aimed at uniting global leaders, tech executives, and academics, has commenced in Paris. The summit, which spans over two days starting Monday, seeks to explore the profound impact of artificial intelligence on society, governance, and the environment. Attendees hail from 80 different countries, including prominent figures such as OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, Microsoft president Brad Smith, and Google chief executive Sundar Pichai. A notable development at the summit is the announcement of a new $400 million partnership among several countries to support AI initiatives that serve the public interest, particularly in healthcare.

The UK is represented by its technology secretary, Peter Kyle, who has voiced concerns about the country’s potential lag in adopting AI technology. Marc Warner, CEO of the AI firm Faculty, has emphasized the transformative power of AI, predicting it will be “more radical” than the shift from typing to word processing. Meanwhile, Matt Clifford, author of the UK’s AI Action Plan, which has been fully accepted by the government, warned about how AI is poised to alter the job market significantly.

Geopolitical Tensions and AI Safety

While high-profile guests like Elon Musk are notably absent from the guest list, it remains uncertain whether he will make an appearance at the summit. The event occurs against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions, with Fu Ying, a former Chinese official, expressing regret over how current hostilities between the US and China are hindering progress on AI safety.

“The lack of transparency among the giants makes people nervous.” – Fu Ying

China’s approach to AI development has garnered attention, particularly due to its 2017 AI development plan, unveiled five years before ChatGPT became widely known in the West. Fu Ying has advocated for building AI tools on open-source foundations to mitigate potential harm. This approach contrasts with that of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, whose proprietary code has not been shared.

“From a safety point of view,” it was easier to spot issues with the viral Chinese AI assistant DeepSeek, which was built using open-source architecture, than ChatGPT, whose code has not been shared by its creator OpenAI. – Yoshua Bengio

Professor Yoshua Bengio leads the AI Safety Institute and has been criticized by Fu Ying for the institute’s title. A major international report on AI safety led by Bengio and co-authored by 96 global experts has also been subject to critique by Fu Ying.

“The Chinese move faster but it’s full of problems.” – Fu Ying

The summit’s discussions are unfolding just weeks after China’s DeepSeek unveiled a powerful, low-cost AI model that poses a challenge to US dominance in the field. This development highlights China’s rapid strides in AI technology and underscores the importance of fostering international collaboration to address safety and ethical concerns associated with AI.

What The Author Thinks The AI Action Summit presents a unique opportunity to foster international collaboration and tackle the ethical and safety challenges associated with artificial intelligence. As nations and companies continue to race ahead with AI advancements, the differing approaches between China and the West underscore the need for transparency and cooperation. Open-source models, such as China’s DeepSeek, offer a glimpse into potential safer practices, but the balance between speed and safety remains a key concern. The summit’s focus on public interest, particularly in healthcare, is a promising step toward ensuring AI benefits society as a whole.

