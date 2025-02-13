DMR News

Google Maps Updates Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America Following Trump’s Order

ByDayne Lee

Feb 13, 2025

In response to an executive order from President Donald Trump, Google Maps has updated its naming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. This change, which took effect on Monday, follows President Trump’s directive issued on his inauguration day, reversing previous naming conventions including the Obama-era reversion of Mount McKinley to Denali.

Implementation of the Name Change

As of this update, users accessing Google Maps from the United States will see the body of water labeled as the Gulf of America. International users will see both names displayed, while users in Mexico will continue to see it as the Gulf of Mexico. Google has adhered to this change in line with its policy to reflect place names as updated in the United States’ Geographic Names Information System.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced plans to challenge Google’s decision via a formal letter, questioning the rationale behind this naming update on the platform. Meanwhile, Apple Maps has not yet made any similar updates, and searches for “Gulf of America” yield no results on its service.

Both Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook were present at Trump’s inauguration, with each of their companies contributing $1 million to the inaugural fund.

Author’s Opinion

The renaming of geographic locations based on political directives, such as the Gulf of Mexico’s rebranding to the Gulf of America, showcases the complex interplay between politics and cartography. While such changes are intended to foster national pride or assert historical narratives, they can also lead to confusion and controversy, especially when they disregard historical and cultural significance. This decision not only affects cartographic practices but also international relations and public sentiment. As global entities, companies like Google and Apple are often caught between adhering to local laws and maintaining a neutral stance in geopolitical issues. Ultimately, the responsibility lies in balancing these dynamics thoughtfully to respect both legal obligations and the diverse cultural perspectives of their global user base.

Featured image credit: PxHere

