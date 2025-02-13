Instagram Expands Teen Safety Features to India

Instagram has rolled out its teen account features in India, marking a significant expansion into one of its largest markets. With over 350 million users in India, Instagram aims to ensure a safer digital environment for its younger audience. This feature, initially launched last year in the U.S., U.K, Canada, and Australia, requires users under 16 to seek parental permission for changing certain account settings. Parents of those over 16 can also opt to supervise their teen’s Instagram activities.

Meta, Instagram’s parent company, has begun migrating accounts of users under the age of 16 to this new setup. This move reflects Meta’s commitment to bolster protections and enhance content controls for its younger users. The teen account setup comes with default restrictions for users under 16, offering parents the ability to set daily usage limits and block the app during specific hours if necessary.

Instagram Emphasizes Its Commitment to Safety and Parental Control

Natasha Jog, Director of Public Policy India at Instagram, emphasized the importance of this initiative.

“At Meta, creating a safer and more responsible digital environment is a top priority. With the expansion of Instagram Teen Accounts to India, we are strengthening protections, enhancing content controls, and empowering parents while ensuring a safer experience for teens.”

Instagram’s expansion of these features is part of a broader strategy to empower parents and provide a safer online experience for teenagers. The incorporation of parental controls is designed to foster responsible usage among young users while giving parents peace of mind regarding their children’s online activities.

The introduction of teen accounts in India underscores Instagram’s dedication to addressing safety concerns in one of its most significant user bases. By providing parents with tools to monitor and guide their teens’ social media usage, Instagram seeks to create a more secure and controlled environment.

What The Author Thinks Instagram’s move to introduce teen accounts in India is a positive step toward creating a safer and more responsible digital environment for young users. By providing parents with more control over their children’s online activities, Instagram is addressing growing concerns about the impact of social media on teenagers. However, the success of these features will ultimately depend on how well they are implemented and whether they strike the right balance between safety and teen autonomy. If successful, this initiative could set a precedent for other social platforms looking to enhance protections for younger audiences.

Featured image credit: Omkar Patyane via Pexels

