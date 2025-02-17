NFT Artist Uses New AI Video Generation To Promote Positive Community Change

In the early days of NFT technology, the culture surrounding cryptocurrency was hamstrung but a tendency toward the subversive that made mainstream adoption difficult in many cases. Now, in 2025, as AI generation tools expand access to creative avenues, new NFT collections are being minted, as NFT artist JugOfMilk explains, that demonstrate a shift in that culture, away from the crude art style of the Bored Apes era and toward a more positivity-focused future.

One such collection of 10 exclusive NFTs was developed by JugOfMilk. Titled “Quirky Quokka”, it celebrates the playful side of the crypto community. The collection features a new mascot character joining the family of other Australian animals, brought to life by recently developed AI-powered image-to-video technology.

A New Regulatory Landscape

This new collection arrives ahead of sweeping changes to the regulatory and financial landscape in the NFT market. Initial hostility toward the crypto market has seemingly faded, leaving the door open for new, crypto-friendly policies to be rolled out worldwide, particularly from the new US administration, but also from the UK and Australian governments as well.

With these policies in place, the NFT market is undergoing a “renaissance” as creators find themselves once again able to confidently roll out new NFT projects utilizing the latest image generation technology. Individuals like JugOfMilk are also taking this opportunity to promote social responsibility initiatives and expand the utility of NFT technology, such as in the case of the ARTXV collective, the Kindred Hearts charity project, and many others.

As new technology expands the accessibility of image creation tools and more crypto enthusiasts are able to realize their artistic visions, creators like JugOfMilk hope to guide this next generation of DeFi into a more sustainable, more equitable state.

About The Quirky Quokka

The Quokka joins the “Quirky Kangaroo” and “Quirky Sloth” as a part of the overall “Charming Critters of Crypto” collection, with more entries planned for the near future.

In the announcement regarding this collection, JugOfMilk stated, “With its mischievous grin and a knack for uniting communities, this NFT embodies the charm and charisma that quokkas are known for… The Quirky Quokka is more than an NFT — it’s a celebration of joy and the quirky side of crypto culture.”

The Quirky Quokka collection is open for bidding now on OpenSea at a floor price of 2 ETH at the time of writing. 10 units are available in the collection, though additional units may be minted depending on demand.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://opensea.io/assets/matic/0x30726a12b38d23bff8f0ad8c9cc2525148d61216/1