Altshuler Shaham expands into the brokerage market with the launch of ‘Altshuler Shaham Trade,’ selecting ViewTrade’s API and brokerage services to enhance its advanced self-directed trading platform.

ViewTrade Holding Corporation (“ViewTrade”) and ‘Altshuler Shaham Trade’ today announced a strategic partnership to provide Altshuler’s clients with enhanced access to international trading markets through a new retail trading experience powered by ViewTrade’s technology.

Altshuler Shaham is proud to announce the launch of “Altshuler Shaham Trade” – an innovative platform for independent traders in the capital market in Israel and the US. The new system provides an advanced, friendly and personalized trading experience for new and experienced traders alike.

As part of establishing its brokerage firm, Altshuler Shaham Trade is built on an innovative operational system, introducing Israel’s first unified trading platform for desktop and mobile. This platform integrates advanced tools, providing a seamless trading experience. The system enables, among others, immediate currency conversion with real-time exchange rate quotes, fractional share trading, extended pre-market and after-market trading, and standing orders for mutual funds managed by the investment house. It also includes innovative AI-based tools that assist in making investment decisions, direct access to information and real-time updates, as well as professional support from the trading desk for both domestic and US markets.

As part of the launch, traders can enjoy an exclusive promotion featuring a compelling welcome package, including, among others, up to NIS 1,000 in benefits, two years of management fee waivers, competitive trading commissions, full exemption from buy and sell fees on Altshuler Shaham’s mutual funds, an introductory course on the capital markets, and much more. All of this upon opening an account with a minimum deposit of only NIS 5,000, subject to the campaign terms and conditions.

The Altshuler Shaham Trade trading platform sets a new standard for independent investments, with an integrative solution combining advanced technologies and strategic partnerships. The system was developed in collaboration with several leading entities: the advanced trading platform from ‘E&A Financial Software Systems’, the new core system developed by ‘Ivory Software Systems’, and brokerage services provided by ViewTrade. This combination ensures a seamless and enjoyable trading experience, coupled with fast, efficient, and high-quality service.

“We are proud to start in joining forces with Altshuler Shaham Trade to provide their clients with our cutting-edge solutions and services, helping to ensure that their clients will have a seamless trading experience in the exciting US markets,” said Moran Zur, ViewTrade’s Regional Manager – Europe & Israel. “This partnership with one of the leading firms in the Israeli capital market is an exciting milestone for us as we continue our mission to expand in the region and become the leading US broker operating in Israel.”

Avi Malka | CEO of Altshuler Shaham Trade: “The launch of Altshuler Shaham Trade marks a pivotal moment, opening up new investment opportunities to the Israeli public, providing seamless access to advanced tools and a range of added benefits in the ever-evolving investment landscape. This is another key milestone in our commitment to providing our clients with advanced investment opportunities while delivering a more convenient, transparent, and accessible trading experience. We are proud to join forces with a leading corporate such as ViewTrade to allow launching of the most advanced and comprehensive investment platform in Israel”.

ViewTrade Securities Inc, ViewTrade Technology Corporation, ViewTrade International Australia, and ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Limited are affiliated and collectively referred to (with other affiliates) as “ViewTrade”. This communication is not an offer to buy or sell securities and is not a recommendation regarding any investment or investment strategy. Investing involves risks and past performance is no guarantee of future results. Brokerage services currently provided by ViewTrade Securities Inc and ViewTrade International IFSC Pvt Limited.