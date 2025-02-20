Thousands Take to NYC Streets to Oppose Musk’s DOGE Initiative

More than 10,000 protesters assembled in New York City on Presidents’ Day, voicing their opposition to the Trump administration’s initiative known as DOGE, led by tech magnate Elon Musk. This demonstration was part of a broader movement that unfolded in major cities nationwide. The collective outcry focused on concerns regarding DOGE’s access to sensitive data of millions of Americans and the group’s controversial dismantling of key federal agencies.

The New York Police Department estimated the crowd to be over 10,000 strong. Protesters chanted slogans like “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Elon Musk has got to go,” while holding signs that conveyed a myriad of concerns, with Musk and DOGE emerging as prevalent themes throughout the protest. The demonstrators gathered at Union Square and marched to Washington Square Park, uniting under the iconic memorial arch dedicated to George Washington.

DOGE and Musk’s Role in Government Restructuring

DOGE, an acronym for the Department of Government Efficiency, was established on President Trump’s first day in office through an executive order. This directive empowered Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind companies such as SpaceX and Tesla, to tackle government fraud, waste, and the misuse of taxpayer dollars. However, many view Musk’s actions under DOGE as excessively aggressive and potentially harmful.

A 55-year-old retired teacher named Tom, who participated in the protest, expressed his concerns about DOGE’s impact. Holding a sign that read “No one voted for Musk,” he shared with TechCrunch his belief that the average MAGA supporter did not endorse Musk’s role in government. Tom voiced apprehension that DOGE’s cuts would adversely affect Americans at state, local, and individual levels.

“No one voted for Musk” – Tom (55-year-old retired teacher)

Criticism of DOGE’s Actions and Impact on Federal Workforce

The protests highlighted several controversial actions taken by DOGE, including firing nearly 10,000 federal workers who were responsible for managing federal lands and providing care for military veterans. Additionally, the initiative cut 104 government contracts related to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility programs and dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development.

In response to these actions, another 75,000 federal workers accepted a buyout proposal from the Trump administration. This offer presented in late January, provided eight months’ pay and benefits to those who resigned by early February. Critics argue that these moves have weakened the federal workforce and undermined essential services.

Victoria, a 37-year-old teacher at the protest, emphasized that their discontent was not solely rooted in partisan disagreement.

“This is not about us disagreeing with Republican policies” – Victoria (37-year-old teacher)

Corwin, a 39-year-old small business owner, added his perspective on Musk’s involvement in DOGE.

“He’s so conflicted and it’s so clear that his antiregulatory attitudes benefit him personally and financially” – Corwin (39-year-old small business owner)

Internationally, Musk’s actions have also sparked backlash. Poland’s sports and tourism minister Slawomir Nitras called for a boycott of Tesla, while several German companies severed ties with Tesla due to Musk’s support for both President Trump and the far-right political party Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Analyst Thomas Monteiro of Investing.com observed that Tesla’s brand image has suffered due to Musk’s federal-level actions.

“[…] severe brand devaluation” after Musk’s actions at the federal level affected Tesla’s brand image – Thomas Monteiro (Analyst at Investing.com)

Musk has targeted several agencies for reduction or dismantling that regulate industries where his companies operate. Critics argue that these efforts serve his business interests more than public welfare.

Author’s Opinion Musk’s actions through DOGE highlight the dangers of placing business leaders in government positions where their personal interests may outweigh the public good. While reform is necessary, a transparent and thoughtful approach is crucial to ensure that changes benefit the citizens and not just the billionaires at the helm.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR