China’s First Humanoid Robot Volunteer Joins Spring Festival Travel Rush EXEED×AiMOGA Robot Supports 2026 Spring Travel at Wuhu High-Speed Train Station

China’s 2026 Spring Festival travel season has officially kicked off. Mornine, the humanoid robot co-developed by EXEED and AiMOGA, has officially gone on duty at Wuhu High-Speed Train Station as a Spring Festival Travel Volunteer.

Tasked with passenger interaction, wayfinding, and safety reminders, AiMOGA robots powered by embodied intelligence become China’s first humanoid robot volunteer deployed nationwide during the Spring Festival travel period, supporting the world’s largest annual human migration by bringing cutting-edge technology to millions of travelers on their journey home for reunion.

From Global Car Dealerships to Spring Festival Travel Hall: AiMOGA Robots Expand New Scenarios for Intelligent Services

The Spring Festival is a traditional Chinese festival for family reunion., and the Spring Festival travel rush is the inevitable path home.

Inside the bustling waiting hall of Wuhu High-Speed Railway Station, AiMOGA robots operate amid dense passenger flows, using technology to ease travelers’ concerns and improve service efficiency.

During peak travel periods, passenger inquiries are frequent and repetitive. With natural voice interaction and continuous operation capability, Mornine provides real-time route guidance and information updates, helping relieve pressure on human service counters. In crowded waiting areas, she can perceive pedestrian flow, autonomously adjust her navigation path, and move smoothly among passengers—participating in service without obstructing traffic.

Questions such as “Where is the boarding gate?”, “Is this train delayed?”, or “Where can I find hot water?” are answered promptly and accurately. When detecting passengers standing too close to platform edges or carrying oversized luggage, Mornine proactively issues safety reminders.

Many travelers shared positive feedback after interacting with her.

“This is my first time seeing a robot volunteer during Spring Festival travel,” one passenger said. “At first it felt novel, but after asking for directions a few times, it turned out to be genuinely helpful.”

In this massive annual journey toward reunion, AiMOGA robots have become a helpful, reliable companion—making the presence of intelligent technology feel tangible and human-centered.

A Premium Intelligent Work Assistant: Refining Reliable Service Capabilities in Real-World Spring Festival Travel Scenarios

Since New Year’s Day 2026, AiMOGA’s high-speed rail service robot has been operating at Wuhu High-Speed Railway Station, where its technical maturity, service stability, and adaptability have been tested under real conditions.

Behind this milestone lies EXEED’s long-standing development philosophy: practical technology, real-world scenarios, and human-centered assistance.

Rather than pursuing laboratory benchmarks, AiMOGA focuses on reliability, stability, and human–robot collaboration in real environments—ensuring robots can truly be deployed, trusted, and relied upon.

With its heavy passenger flow, complex environment, and diverse service demands, the Spring Festival travel scenario serves as a rigorous proving ground. As a Spring Festival volunteer, AiMOGA robots demonstrate how embodied intelligence can meaningfully support public services—making the world’s largest annual human migration smoother and safer for millions of travelers.

From Smart Manufacturing to Global Deployment: AiMOGA Robots Forge New Vision of Human–Robot Collaboration

AiMOGA’s commitment to real-world deployment has already translated into solid global progress.

AiMOGA has become the world’s first humanoid robot company to complete both EU hardware and software certification, with products deployed across more than 30 countries and regions, covering over 100 real-world application scenarios. In 2025 alone, AiMOGA delivered over 300 humanoid robots and more than 1,000 robotic dogs.

From automotive showrooms in Indonesia and Malaysia, to provincial government sessions in Anhui, China, stage performances at Spring Festival galas, urban intersections, hospitals, and municipal service halls—AiMOGA robots are steadily moving from concept demonstrations to scalable applications.

The deployment of high-speed rail service robots marks an important step in EXEED’s expansion into public service domains. In the future, people can expect to encounter calm, professional, and friendly robot assistants more frequently across everyday public spaces.

Conclusion

As China’s first humanoid robot volunteer deployed for the Spring Festival travel rush, EXEED×AiMOGA’s participation has not only helped ease service pressure during peak travel periods, but also demonstrated to the public the ultimate technological value of high-end intelligent service robots in real-world scenarios.

In this season of reunion, EXEED stands guard with intelligence and warmth—bringing AiMOGA robots closer to everyday life and building trust between people and machines.

Looking ahead, this technology-driven commitment to safeguarding journeys home will extend into more public domains, quietly supporting daily life and shaping a future where human–robot collaboration becomes a natural part of society.