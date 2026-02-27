Monticello, NY Police Dept. Upgrades Computer-Aided Dispatch to Next Generation 911Systems Platform

The local police department recently announced that it had upgraded a decades-old, on-site dispatch system to an advanced, cloud-based platform from 911Systems . The new system cuts operational infrastructure costs for the department while expanding dispatch functionality through computer-aided dispatch (CAD), a records management system (RMS), mobile units (MDT), and an Officer Mobile App.

“This is a major step forward for our department and for the community we serve,” said Monticello PD Chief David Lindsay.

911Systems is a reliable supplier of computer-aided dispatch for emergency services. With the new dispatch platform in place, the Monticello Police Department will enjoy faster responses, with officers sent into emergencies with better insight before they arrive. 911Systems enables dispatchers to add emergency call context to the workflow, ensuring all involved have access to the information they need to respond to the situation.

The new system also supports faster dispatch-to-field communication, which can improve incident response time and help protect both officers and civilians with increased access to the resources they need, when and where they’re needed. Enhanced communication enables better insight into the issues the community faces and how to improve emergency responses. The new system also provides faster location confirmation during emergencies, reducing the time it takes to get help where it’s needed.

“Dispatchers assign and track units with intelligent recommendations and live GPS mapping, ensuring responders arrive swiftly and safely,” said 911Systems Founder and CEO Shimon Singer. “Streamlining emergency responses enables dispatchers to manage calls, incidents, and resources in real-time with exceptional ease.”

911Systems sent an expert team to onboard, train, and fully integrate Monticello PD with imported records, all within an impressive 3 months. With the new system live, residents can expect to see the time spent on reporting drop almost immediately, freeing officers to patrol the streets.

As one might imagine, running a police department of any size requires substantial paperwork. Unfortunately, mistakes happen, and crossed wires can delay a case. The new dispatch platform includes an advanced records management system that can simplify reporting and records management through integrated software. The RMS function uses a built-in AI to identify errors, automate narrative suggestions, and suggest critical links between cases or incidents. It receives data directly from the CAD system, creating complete, consistent, and reliable records, allowing officers to focus on community safety rather than paperwork.

“911Systems provides a complete suite of user-friendly software that lets your team focus on what matters most—protecting and serving your community,” Singer said.

