Independence Square Advisors Recognizes Brenton Stransky as 2025 Advisor of the Year

Independence Square Advisors today announced that Brenton Stransky has been recognized as its 2025 Advisor of the Year. This internal recognition highlights exceptional year-over-year revenue growth achieved during the 2025 calendar year, based on the firm’s internal business metrics and reflecting sustained client engagement and practice development.

Mr. Stransky received the recognition on February 20, 2026. The award was determined solely by total year-over-year growth generated from both new and existing client relationships.

“I believe that most affluent investors want proactive tax strategies and alternative investment options in their allocation, both are often ignored by traditional advisors,” said Stransky. “In my opinion, these strategies can make a meaningful difference for wealthy families.”

Mr. Stransky is a Certified Financial Planner and holds an MBA from New York University with a concentration in Finance and Economics. With more than 21 years of industry experience, he advises high-net-worth families on complex financial matters, including tax-aware planning and alternative investment considerations.

“Brent exemplifies the standard of excellence we strive for as a firm,” said Joe Elliott, Founder and CEO of Independence Square Advisors. “His technical expertise, discipline, and commitment to client success make him a deserving recipient of this award.”

Mr. Stransky serves clients from offices in Carlsbad, California, and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. His practice emphasizes proactive tax planning and alternative investment strategies, and the average new client relationship exceeds $3 million in assets under management.

About Independence Square Advisors:

Independence Square Advisors is a registered investment advisory firm headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, with 38 advisors and offices in seven states, serving individuals and families across the United States.

About Brenton Stransky:

Brenton Stransky is a Registered Representative with, and securities are offered through, LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC ( www.FINRA.org | www.SIPC.com ), when acting in his capacity as a registered representative. Investment advisory services are offered through Independence Square Holdings, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Independence Square Holdings, LLC is a separate entity from LPL Financial.

Disclaimer:

Investing involves risks, including the possible loss of principal. No investment strategy or risk management technique can guarantee returns or eliminate risk in all market environments.

The “Advisor of the Year” recognition is an internal award determined solely by Independence Square Advisors based on year-over-year revenue growth during the 2025 calendar year. The recognition was not based on investment performance, portfolio returns, client outcomes, client satisfaction, asset levels, or the quality of investment advice. No client testimonials or endorsements were used, and no compensation or economic benefit was provided to any client or third party in connection with this recognition.

This recognition does not imply any level of investment skill, performance, or future success and should not be construed as a guarantee of future results. The recognition was determined solely by Independence Square Advisors using internal business metrics and was not provided, sponsored, or validated by any independent third party.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any securities.