Rentberry Dominates PropTech Landscape with World’s First End-to-End AI Rental Ecosystem; Announces $20M Pre-IPO Round and NASDAQ Ticker ‘RNTB’

Rentberry, the global leader in rental technology, today announced a massive expansion of its AI-driven rental ecosystem as the organization prepares for its upcoming public debut on the NASDAQ. To accelerate this transition, the company is launching a $20M pre-IPO funding round this year, following the successful reservation of its official NASDAQ ticker symbol, RNTB.

The Era of the Automated Real Estate Agent

As the global real estate industry continues to evolve, Rentberry has deployed a proprietary, fully automated real estate agent. This technology represents a radical departure from traditional platforms by utilizing agentic intelligence to manage the entire rental lifecycle, eliminating the need for manual intervention in complex tasks.

The system is engineered to handle:

Lead Qualification & Inquiries: Automated management of tenant leads with high precision.

Automated management of tenant leads with high precision. Dynamic Pricing: Real-time analysis of micro-market trends to determine optimal pricing structures across diverse international jurisdictions.

Real-time analysis of micro-market trends to determine optimal pricing structures across diverse international jurisdictions. End-to-End Execution: Seamlessly managing everything from initial search and predictive market analysis to digital signatures and ongoing maintenance requests.

Unparalleled Global Scale and Intelligent Security

Operating in more than 90 countries, Rentberry has scaled its ecosystem to over 20 million properties and serves more than 5 million monthly active users worldwide. Unlike platforms centered on short-term accommodations or property sales, Rentberry’s fully integrated infrastructure is purpose-built for the complexities of the 12-month lease cycle, delivering a unified solution from initial property search to digital signatures and ongoing maintenance management.

At the core of this global expansion is Rentberry’s proprietary automated real estate agent, designed to manage the entire rental lifecycle through advanced agentic intelligence. The system qualifies tenant leads, analyzes micro-market trends, and optimizes regional pricing structures in real time, replacing fragmented manual processes with precision-driven automation.

Security remains a foundational pillar of the platform’s architecture. To safeguard its global marketplace, Rentberry deploys advanced image analysis technology to proactively detect and mitigate fraudulent or duplicate listings. By maintaining a secure, closed-loop ecosystem, the company ensures data integrity, transaction transparency, and consistent compliance across international jurisdictions.

Strategic Path to NASDAQ

The announced $20M pre-IPO round is designed to solidify Rentberry’s infrastructure as it prepares for its NASDAQ offering. By removing fragmented third-party tools and providing a unified solution for global payments and lease management, Rentberry is setting new benchmarks for disrupting the $13T real estate industry.

“We aren’t just digitizing rentals; we are automating the entire human element of property management,” said Oleksiy Lubinsky, CEO of Rentberry. “With our NASDAQ ticker RNTB secured and our AI agent scaling across 90 countries, we are offering investors a front-row seat to the future of real estate digitization.”

About Rentberry

Founded in 2015, Rentberry is a premier global PropTech platform. By integrating sophisticated algorithms and agentic AI, Rentberry provides a transparent, efficient, and unified rental experience for tenants and landlords worldwide.