Tesla Announces Recall for Over 375,000 Vehicles Due to Power Steering Glitch

ByHilary Ong

Feb 25, 2025

Tesla is set to recall over 375,000 of its electric vehicles, focusing specifically on certain 2023 Model 3 and Model Y models. The recall, expected to be announced on March 25, addresses a power steering issue that affects vehicles operating with software versions prior to 2023.38.4. This safety measure, although precautionary, underscores Tesla’s commitment to addressing potential vehicular issues before they result in accidents or injuries.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) plays a significant role in this recall, reinforcing Tesla’s proactive approach to vehicle safety. While the power steering concern has not been linked to any crashes, injuries, or fatalities, the automaker has already released a free software update to rectify the issue. Affected vehicle owners are urged to install this update as soon as possible to prevent any potential complications. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has emphasized the importance of this recall as part of the company’s dedication to maintaining high safety standards in their electric vehicles.

Tesla’s Swift Response to Software Concerns

The recall highlights Tesla’s swift response to software-related concerns within their vehicles. By offering a free software update, the company ensures that all affected owners can easily resolve the issue without incurring additional costs. Such measures demonstrate Tesla’s ongoing commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.

Author’s Opinion

Tesla’s swift response to the power steering issue and its offer of a free software update illustrate a strong commitment to safety and customer satisfaction. While recalls can be viewed as setbacks, the company’s proactive approach to resolving the issue without causing inconvenience to customers is commendable. By addressing potential issues before they escalate, Tesla maintains its reputation for prioritizing the safety of its drivers.

Featured image credit: Darkest via GoodFon

Hilary Ong

