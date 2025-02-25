DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest

Coinbase Announces SEC Will End ‘Bogus’ Enforcement Case Against Crypto Exchange

ByYasmeeta Oon

Feb 25, 2025

Coinbase Announces SEC Will End ‘Bogus’ Enforcement Case Against Crypto Exchange

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has agreed to drop its enforcement case against Coinbase, pending approval from the SEC’s commissioners. This marks a significant development for the cryptocurrency exchange, which was charged in 2023 for operating an unregistered securities exchange and failing to properly register its crypto staking program. The decision is seen as part of the expectation for a more crypto-friendly approach under President Donald Trump and Paul Atkins, the current nominee for SEC chair.

Coinbase’s Response to the SEC’s Decision

Shares of Coinbase opened higher on Friday but reversed course and closed down 8% amid a broader market sell-off. Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong hailed the agreement as a “huge day” for the company and the crypto industry. Armstrong expressed optimism, stating that the case had been initiated under former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, and now with a shift in the regulatory landscape, the sector could finally gain some much-needed clarity.

“I think it’s a really important signal that, [after] a small group of activists in this prior administration who tried to unlawfully attack this industry, we’re going to be able to turn the page on that and finally get some regulatory clarity in America,” said Armstrong.

In this groundbreaking resolution, Coinbase will not pay any fine. Armstrong added that the resolution could set a precedent for other crypto companies facing similar regulatory challenges.

“I hope that they’ll dismiss all the bogus cases, frankly, and it will be a domino effect for the rest of the industry,” he said.

The SEC’s decision to drop the case is being interpreted by many as a positive sign for fostering growth and innovation within the cryptocurrency market. However, the SEC spokesperson declined to comment on Coinbase’s announcement.

The case against Coinbase was part of the broader debate about how to regulate digital assets, with the SEC arguing that certain crypto assets should be subject to existing securities laws. Coinbase and other industry players have long advocated for clearer, updated regulations that would better address the unique nature of digital assets.

What The Author Thinks

The SEC’s decision to drop the case against Coinbase is a significant win for the cryptocurrency sector, offering a hopeful sign for clearer and more balanced regulations. This shift could be the catalyst for fostering innovation within the industry, as companies will now have greater regulatory clarity and fewer uncertainties. However, for long-term growth, the industry will still need comprehensive regulations that address the unique challenges digital assets present.

Featured image credit: Coinbase

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Tesla Announces Recall for Over 375,000 Vehicles Due to Power Steering Glitch
Feb 25, 2025 Hilary Ong
Google and Meta Executives Criticize Europe’s Strict AI Regulations as Big Tech Escalates Opposition
Feb 25, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Instagram’s New Ad Format Pays Creators for Testimonials in Comments
Feb 24, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801