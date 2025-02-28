SurgeGraph Releases Free AI Humanizer Tool For Public Use

SurgeGraph, an AI writing tool focused on helping users grow their traffic through SEO-optimized long-form content, has announced the launch of its free AI Humanizer tool. Now available to the public, this tool enables users to determine whether a text is AI-generated or human-written and, if necessary, transform AI-generated content into natural, human-like writing.

The free Humanizer AI provides unlimited AI detection for all users. Without signing up, individuals can humanize text up to 10 times daily with a 5,000-character limit. By creating a free account, users unlock 50 daily humanization credits, a 50,000-character limit, and additional features like scan history and sentence-by-sentence humanization. Designed for writers, marketers, and agencies, the tool ensures content aligns with quality standards and remains undetectable by AI detection tools.

Powered by advanced natural language processing (NLP), deep learning, and large language models, the tool evaluates text for patterns in structure, tone, and phrasing. It then refines AI-generated content by removing robotic elements and replacing them with authentic, human-like language.

Sara Salim, spokesperson for SurgeGraph, stated, “We’re thrilled to make this tool freely available. Whether you’re enhancing AI drafts or confirming a piece of writing’s authenticity, the AI Humanizer offers a dependable way to ensure your content resonates naturally with readers.”

The launch reflects SurgeGraph’s commitment to supporting the growing need for authentic, high-quality content. Users can access the free AI Humanizer on the SurgeGraph website at https://surgegraph.io/ai-humanizer.