Rocket Lab Launches Flatellite to Rival SpaceX’s Starlink

ByDayne Lee

Mar 4, 2025

Rocket Lab is stepping up its game in the satellite launch industry by introducing a new satellite model, Flatellite, poised to support large constellations similar to SpaceX’s Starlink. The company plans to mass-produce these satellites, utilizing its forthcoming Neutron reusable rocket—a direct competitor to SpaceX’s Falcon 9.

Flatellites are designed to stack efficiently within a launch vehicle, allowing for extensive payloads per launch. According to Rocket Lab, these satellites will provide secure, low-latency, high-speed connectivity, and remote sensing capabilities, catering to the growing demand for versatile, cost-effective satellites produced on a large scale.

Strategic Move

Rocket Lab’s CEO, Peter Beck, highlighted the strategic significance of Flatellite, noting it as a move towards potentially managing their own satellite constellation to deliver space-based services. This initiative mirrors SpaceX’s approach with Starlink, suggesting Rocket Lab’s ambitions to expand beyond satellite launches to become a service provider.

Details about Rocket Lab’s full satellite strategy remain sparse. However, during a recent earnings call, Beck mentioned that Flatellite was developed through close collaborations with existing constellation operators, aiming to meet both current and future market needs. The company has also indicated that Flatellite targets a broad range of applications, including national security, defense, and commercial sectors.

In addition, Rocket Lab has previously partnered with Canada’s MDA to design and build satellites for Globalstar, which supports satellite features for Apple’s iPhones, underscoring the company’s capability and reputation in the satellite manufacturing domain.

Author’s Opinion

Rocket Lab’s introduction of Flatellite represents a pivotal advancement in the satellite industry, reflecting a significant shift towards more dynamic and scalable space-based systems. By focusing on mass production and the ability to launch large constellations, Rocket Lab is not just diversifying its offerings but is strategically positioning itself as a formidable competitor in the global satellite services market. This move could catalyze further innovations and drive down costs in satellite technology, enhancing global connectivity and opening new possibilities for remote sensing and communications. As space becomes increasingly crowded and competitive, initiatives like Flatellite could play a crucial role in defining the future landscape of satellite operations and services.

Featured image credit: Official SpaceX Photos via Flickr

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

