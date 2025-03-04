Trump Reveals U.S. Crypto Reserve with Bitcoin, Solana, and More

On Sunday, cryptocurrencies surged following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a new U.S. Crypto Reserve, which will include a mix of digital assets such as bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), XRP, Solana’s SOL token, and Cardano’s ADA. In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, “A U.S. Crypto Reserve will elevate this critical industry after years of corrupt attacks by the Biden Administration… I will make sure the U.S. is the Crypto Capital of the World.”

Bitcoin and Ethereum at the Core

Trump emphasized that both BTC and ETH would play central roles in the reserve, calling them valuable and essential to the reserve’s success. His support for Bitcoin and Ethereum has been clear, as he tweeted, “I also love Bitcoin and Ethereum!”

Following Trump’s announcement, XRP surged by 33%, SOL increased by 25%, and ADA soared by over 60%. Bitcoin rose by 10% to $94,343.82, recovering from a recent dip below $80,000. Ether, which had experienced significant losses in 2023, gained 13%.

Trump is set to host the first White House Crypto Summit on Friday, which will provide more insights into the formation of the U.S. Crypto Reserve. Investors will be closely watching to see how the reserve is structured and what role different cryptocurrencies will play.

From Stockpile to Reserve

This announcement marks a shift in Trump’s stance, moving from the idea of a “stockpile” to a more active “reserve.” A reserve involves regular purchases of crypto assets, while a stockpile would imply that the U.S. government would simply hold onto its existing assets without selling them. Trump’s previous comments about a national bitcoin stockpile were made at the Bitcoin 2024 conference, where he began courting the crypto community.

The reaction within the crypto industry has been mixed. Some view a U.S. crypto reserve with skepticism, especially if it includes coins other than Bitcoin, which is seen by many in the community as the most battle-tested and decentralized cryptocurrency. Others fear that a reserve could undermine the status of the U.S. dollar or be sold off by a future administration in need of funds.

Some within the crypto community also express concerns over the U.S. government controlling the most decentralized asset. Adam Blumberg, co-founder of Enclave Group, voiced his opposition, saying, “I don’t like the idea of the U.S. government, or any government, owning the most decentralized asset ever… it puts too much power in the hands of the federal government.”

Bitcoin, which had been in a period of consolidation following Trump’s January executive order, had its worst month since 2022, lacking a catalyst specific to the crypto market. The future of crypto reserves and the evolving role of digital assets remain a key topic in the political and economic landscape.

What The Author Thinks The creation of a U.S. Crypto Reserve raises important concerns about government control over decentralized assets. While Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were created to operate outside traditional systems, the idea of a government-controlled reserve could lead to increased centralization and limit the true potential of blockchain technology. Such a reserve could be vulnerable to political shifts, and the risk of future administrations selling off digital assets for short-term financial needs undermines the long-term vision of decentralized finance.

Featured image credit: FMT

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR