Avello Asphalt & Construction Joins New York’s Push for Climate-Resilient Roads

New York spends billions each year repairing roads damaged by extreme weather, a challenge that is only growing as climate change increases the frequency of temperature swings and precipitation levels.

In response, asphalt contractors across the state are adapting their materials and maintenance strategies to improve pavement longevity, reduce costs, and ensure compliance with evolving infrastructure standards.

The New York Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) reported that state agencies and private contractors filled over one million potholes in 2024 alone, with repairs stretching across more than 1,500 lane miles of highway. While these efforts mitigate immediate safety concerns, infrastructure experts emphasize the need for long-term solutions, including advanced asphalt mixes, sealcoating techniques, and proactive maintenance strategies.

The Science Behind Seasonal Road Damage

Fluctuating temperatures play a critical role in pavement deterioration. Moisture seeps into small cracks in the asphalt and expands when frozen, causing rapid surface degradation. If left unaddressed, this cycle leads to severe potholes, structural instability, and costly liabilities for municipalities and businesses.

To counteract this, contractors are turning to high-durability asphalt blends, infrared repair technology, and sealcoating applications to prevent small cracks from developing into major failures. Cold patch repairs—a common quick-fix for potholes—are proving insufficient, leading many paving companies to advocate for full-depth asphalt replacement in high-traffic areas.

Avello Asphalt & Construction’s Role in Infrastructure Resilience

Private-sector contractors are taking proactive steps to help businesses and municipalities stay ahead of the crisis. Avello Asphalt & Construction, a paving company based in Poughkeepsie, is among the firms prioritizing preventative maintenance and ADA-compliant resurfacing solutions to support long-term infrastructure integrity.

“Small cracks in pavement might seem minor, but they can lead to severe damage in just one season,” said a spokesperson for Avello Asphalt & Construction. “We encourage businesses to schedule regular maintenance, not only to prevent expensive repairs but also to ensure compliance with ADA accessibility standards, which require stable, slip-resistant surfaces.”

Beyond preventing damage, proper asphalt maintenance ensures compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which mandates that all pedestrian surfaces remain level and free of obstructions. Seasonal warping can jeopardize these conditions, increasing liability risks for businesses and municipalities.

Looking Ahead: Smarter Roads & Sustainable Practices

The push for infrastructure resilience extends beyond basic repairs. Across the U.S., researchers and engineers are exploring sustainable asphalt solutions, such as:

Recycled asphalt pavement (RAP): Reducing waste and improving sustainability.Permeable pavement technology: Minimizing water buildup and storm runoff.AI-powered road monitoring systems: Identifying damage before it worsens.

With New York’s roads facing increasing climate stress, asphalt contractors like Avello and infrastructure planners statewide are advocating for long-term investment in durable, smart paving solutions.

As policymakers and businesses adapt, preventative strategies will play a key role in minimizing repair costs and maintaining safer roadways for all.