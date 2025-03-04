DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Avello Asphalt & Construction Joins New York’s Push for Climate-Resilient Roads

ByEthan Lin

Mar 4, 2025

New York spends billions each year repairing roads damaged by extreme weather, a challenge that is only growing as climate change increases the frequency of temperature swings and precipitation levels.

In response, asphalt contractors across the state are adapting their materials and maintenance strategies to improve pavement longevity, reduce costs, and ensure compliance with evolving infrastructure standards.

The New York Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) reported that state agencies and private contractors filled over one million potholes in 2024 alone, with repairs stretching across more than 1,500 lane miles of highway. While these efforts mitigate immediate safety concerns, infrastructure experts emphasize the need for long-term solutions, including advanced asphalt mixes, sealcoating techniques, and proactive maintenance strategies.

The Science Behind Seasonal Road Damage

Fluctuating temperatures play a critical role in pavement deterioration. Moisture seeps into small cracks in the asphalt and expands when frozen, causing rapid surface degradation. If left unaddressed, this cycle leads to severe potholes, structural instability, and costly liabilities for municipalities and businesses.

To counteract this, contractors are turning to high-durability asphalt blends, infrared repair technology, and sealcoating applications to prevent small cracks from developing into major failures. Cold patch repairs—a common quick-fix for potholes—are proving insufficient, leading many paving companies to advocate for full-depth asphalt replacement in high-traffic areas.

Avello Asphalt & Construction’s Role in Infrastructure Resilience

Private-sector contractors are taking proactive steps to help businesses and municipalities stay ahead of the crisis. Avello Asphalt & Construction, a paving company based in Poughkeepsie, is among the firms prioritizing preventative maintenance and ADA-compliant resurfacing solutions to support long-term infrastructure integrity.

“Small cracks in pavement might seem minor, but they can lead to severe damage in just one season,” said a spokesperson for Avello Asphalt & Construction. “We encourage businesses to schedule regular maintenance, not only to prevent expensive repairs but also to ensure compliance with ADA accessibility standards, which require stable, slip-resistant surfaces.”

Beyond preventing damage, proper asphalt maintenance ensures compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which mandates that all pedestrian surfaces remain level and free of obstructions. Seasonal warping can jeopardize these conditions, increasing liability risks for businesses and municipalities.

Looking Ahead: Smarter Roads & Sustainable Practices

The push for infrastructure resilience extends beyond basic repairs. Across the U.S., researchers and engineers are exploring sustainable asphalt solutions, such as:

Recycled asphalt pavement (RAP): Reducing waste and improving sustainability.Permeable pavement technology: Minimizing water buildup and storm runoff.AI-powered road monitoring systems: Identifying damage before it worsens.

With New York’s roads facing increasing climate stress, asphalt contractors like Avello and infrastructure planners statewide are advocating for long-term investment in durable, smart paving solutions.

As policymakers and businesses adapt, preventative strategies will play a key role in minimizing repair costs and maintaining safer roadways for all.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Trump Reveals U.S. Crypto Reserve with Bitcoin, Solana, and More
Mar 4, 2025 Dayne Lee
Microsoft Users Face Major Outlook and 365 Outage
Mar 4, 2025 Hilary Ong
Trump’s ‘Gold Card’ Proposal Faces Deeper Challenges Than Expected
Mar 4, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801