Microsoft Users Face Major Outlook and 365 Outage

ByHilary Ong

Mar 4, 2025

Thousands of Microsoft users faced disruptions on Saturday, March 1st, as key services, including Outlook, Exchange, Teams, Microsoft 365, and Azure, experienced significant outages. Reports of service interruptions began to surface around 4 p.m. ET, primarily affecting users in the US, particularly in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. By the time the issue was resolved, Downdetector had logged 37,000 reports of an Outlook outage and 24,000 related to Microsoft 365.

Cause of the Outage

The disruption stemmed from a “problematic code change” introduced by Microsoft. However, the tech giant swiftly addressed the issue by reverting the code change, restoring normalcy to its services. Microsoft’s official Service Health page confirmed the resolution at the time of writing.

Despite the prompt response, users expressed their discontent on social media platforms. Many vented their frustration over the outage, highlighting a pattern of such incidents in recent times. The latest service interruption is part of a troubling trend for Microsoft users who have encountered more severe outages in recent history.

In July 2024, a global CrowdStrike outage affected 8.5 million Windows computers worldwide. Such incidents have become a cause for concern among Microsoft users, who rely heavily on these services for personal and professional purposes.

While the technical glitch has been resolved, the incident underscores the growing dependency on cloud-based services and the potential impact of service disruptions on productivity. As such, Microsoft’s swift action in reverting the problematic code change was crucial in minimizing prolonged inconvenience for users across various sectors.

Author’s Opinion

It’s becoming clear that Microsoft needs to reconsider how it handles these ongoing technical issues, as frequent outages and disruptions to critical services are becoming a serious concern for both users and businesses. These incidents not only damage trust in their reliability but also highlight the vulnerabilities of cloud-based infrastructures that millions rely on for day-to-day operations. A more proactive approach to testing and rolling out changes would go a long way in minimizing these types of disruptions.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hilary Ong

