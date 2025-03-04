Valkyrie Race launches first ever all-women race, with inaugural race held in Singapore

4th March 2025 – Valkyrie Race is proud to announce the first ever all-women’s race, with its first destination held in Singapore. Designed to celebrate strength, resilience, and empowerment, the race is set to happen on 10th and 11th May, 2025. Valkyrie Race invites women of all ages and backgrounds to take part in this race.

Founded by Kimberley Yong, the inspiration for this journey was when she faced a major setback of her thyroid relapse, wiping out all her progress and starting from zero. She tapped onto the warrior within, bringing us to the evolution of Valkyrie Race.

This race blends athleticism with empowerment, featuring a total of 5 different stations throughout the race course that will challenge participants to a range of strengths—from endurance, to agility, and even through teamwork. What makes Valkyrie Race unique would be the flexibility in allowing participants to plan and strategise their race based on which zones they would like to start from, tapping on their individuals strengths.

Highlights of the Valkyrie Race:

A Race Like No Other: The race is designed to test diverse capabilities through engaging challenges at multiple stations.

From strength trials to mental resilience tests, each station encourages participants to embrace their full potential and strengths.

A Celebration of Sisterhood: Valkyrie Race fosters community and connection among women, not just to compete, but to uplift and inspire one another.

The Spirit of the Valkyrie Race: The race symbolizes courage, transformation, and victory—qualities inherent in every woman.

More Than a Race, Valkyrie Race is a movement, one that celebrates the limitless potential of women while fostering a culture of support and encouragement. Participants will leave with more than medals— it’s a celebration of resilience, sisterhood, and a renewed sense of strength.

The Warrior Within, join us in making history here at Valkyrie Race. For more information, visit www.valkyrierace.com.

Race Model:

Committed to making this race possible to a wide range of women,. the VAKYRIE RACE format is designed to be accessible, yet at the same time, challenging. This makes it ideal for participants of all fitness levels. The average finishing time is around 1 hour and 45 minutes. Registration is now open for two main categories; Individual and Doubles.

How It Works

The course consist of 6 runs and 5 zones. Participants must complete an 800m run before starting each zone. Within each zone, there will be one endurance station and one strength station, both of which must be completed in sequence. Racers can choose the order in which they complete the zones.

Zones

Zone 1: Air Bike and Balancing Beam

Zone 2: Row and Ball Toss

Zone 3: Stationary Bike and DB Lunges

Zone 4: Ski and Deadball Carry

Zone 5: Lateral Burpees and Torque Tank Push