Musk’s DOGE Pushes Forward with Controversial Employee Email Requests

ByDayne Lee

Mar 4, 2025

Musk’s DOGE Pushes Forward with Controversial Employee Email Requests

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has once again sparked controversy by sending an email to federal workers requesting details of their weekly achievements. The email, sent by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), asked employees to submit their accomplishments by Monday night at 11:59 p.m. ET. Despite facing significant backlash from several federal agencies, including the FBI, State Department, and Pentagon, the email marks a follow-up to a similar request made just a week prior.

These agencies have advised their employees to disregard the email, citing security concerns as the primary reason for their stance. In response to these warnings, many workers have reportedly ignored the directive. Nevertheless, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that “more than 1 million workers” have replied to the email, though it remains unclear if these responses indeed came from legitimate employees within the federal workforce, which consists of approximately 2.4 million individuals.

Public Criticism and Disruption Efforts

The initiative has drawn criticism not only from federal agencies but also from the public. Some individuals online admitted to sending fake “what I did last week” emails to OPM’s system, aiming to disrupt the process. Meanwhile, a federal judge’s ruling on the matter remains pending.

President Trump also weighed in on the situation, highlighting that emails were mistakenly sent to legislative branch employees who are not subject to executive branch directives. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has informed employees that starting next week, compliance with these emails will be necessary, stating that “Non-compliance may lead to further review.” However, this directive contrasts with Musk’s statement that employees failing to respond would face termination, a threat not explicitly mentioned in either of the OPM emails.

Despite the confusion and dissent among various government factions, the emails continue to be sent. Secretary Hegseth’s declaration indicates a shift towards mandatory compliance with these emails in the near future.

Author’s Opinion

This ongoing controversy highlights a fundamental disconnect between policy and practicality. The lack of clarity and the polarizing actions surrounding this initiative have caused unnecessary confusion and resistance. Without clear communication and a sensible approach to the goals of this directive, further compliance will likely remain a challenge.

Featured image credit: FMT

Dayne Lee

