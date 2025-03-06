Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Joins Forces with Frank McCourt for TikTok Bid

In mid-January, TikTok experienced a brief outage, raising concerns about its future in the United States. Amidst these uncertainties, President Donald Trump vowed to revive the app, pledging his support to ensure its continued operation. In a significant development, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, has joined forces with billionaire Frank McCourt in a strategic bid to acquire TikTok. Ohanian brings his expertise in social media as a strategic adviser to McCourt’s initiative.

Frank McCourt, known for his internet advocacy efforts through Project Liberty, has organized a consortium called The People’s Bid to purchase the U.S. assets of TikTok. This consortium aims to empower users by allowing them control over how their data is used and stored. Project Liberty submitted a detailed proposal in January, outlining these plans as part of their bid to secure the app.

The Competitive Acquisition Landscape

Multiple parties have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok, including tech giants Microsoft and Oracle, as well as Perplexity AI. Furthermore, Bobby Kotick, the former CEO of Activision, and a group of investors led by Jesse Tinsley are also potential buyers. This competitive landscape underscores the high stakes involved in the acquisition of TikTok’s U.S. operations.

President Trump has extended the deadline for TikTok’s ban by 75 days through an executive order, providing additional time for negotiations and potential deals to be finalized. This extension reflects the intricate balance between national security concerns and the app’s vast user base in the United States.

Frank McCourt expressed confidence in Ohanian’s involvement, stating:

“He has that broad portfolio of experience … of where social media was and, I think, a keen understanding of where it’s evolving,”

Frank McCourt

This collaboration highlights the strategic depth and vision behind The People’s Bid, as they navigate the complex acquisition process.

What The Author Thinks The acquisition of TikTok’s U.S. assets by any entity will likely create significant ripples in the tech and media landscape. While McCourt’s bid, with Ohanian’s expertise, promises an interesting alternative to tech giants, the path ahead is complex, balancing national security with corporate interests and user privacy concerns. It remains to be seen if this bid will result in a viable solution for the app’s future in the U.S.

Featured image credit: Collision Conf via Flickr

