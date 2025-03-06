DMR News

Potential Tariffs on Canadian Energy Set to Impact U.S. Consumers

ByDayne Lee

Mar 6, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump‘s tariffs on Canada are set to increase energy prices for American consumers if the new levies go into effect on Tuesday, Canada’s energy minister warned on Monday.

Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, called the tariffs a “lose, lose proposition” for both countries, emphasizing that U.S. consumers will bear the brunt. According to Wilkinson, energy-related tariffs would result in higher gasoline prices, increased electricity costs from Canadian hydroelectric power, and steeper home heating prices tied to Canadian natural gas imports. He also predicted a rise in car prices, estimating an increase of at least $2,000 per vehicle.

Tariffs Set to Resume

The tariffs, which include 25% duties on general goods from Canada and Mexico and a 10% levy on Canadian energy exports, were delayed in February but are now poised to be reinstated. President Trump, in a press conference, stated that there would be “no room” left for further negotiations and confirmed that the tariffs would take effect the following day.

While U.S. refiners like Marathon Petroleum have warned that consumers will ultimately bear some of the cost, Canadian officials are prepared to retaliate. Wilkinson confirmed that Canada would target large-volume U.S. exports such as orange juice and Kentucky bourbon, but would avoid critical minerals or energy sectors in the initial round of retaliation.

Author’s Opinion

In my opinion, the short-sightedness of the tariffs could significantly harm American consumers, especially in the long run. While the intention may be to protect domestic interests, the rise in energy and vehicle prices could have widespread economic consequences, particularly when U.S. consumers are already feeling the pinch from inflation. Instead of leveraging these punitive measures, the focus should be on building stronger trade relations and finding more sustainable, cooperative solutions that do not burden the American public.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

