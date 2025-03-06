DOGE Staffers Allegedly Earning Six Figures Despite Claims of ‘Zero’ Pay

In a detailed examination of the financial mechanisms surrounding the Department of Government Engagement (DOGE), it has come to light that the agency has collectively received more than $38 billion in government funding over the last two decades. Despite this substantial financial influx, the White House has not disclosed how these funds have been allocated, particularly concerning staff salaries. Reports suggest that while some DOGE officials claim to serve as unpaid volunteers, numerous employees are receiving competitive salaries, raising questions about transparency and fiscal responsibility.

Among the notable figures within DOGE is Jeremy Lewin, who currently earns more than $167,000 annually while working on dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). His role also extends to restructuring efforts at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). This situation highlights a growing concern regarding the remuneration of DOGE staff members, prompting calls for further investigation into government spending practices.

The Dual Employment Dilemma

The employment structure within DOGE appears complex, with some staff members holding positions in both the federal government and private sector. For instance, Katie Miller, chief assistant to Elon Musk, maintains her private-sector job while also serving in a federal capacity. This dual employment raises ethical questions about the obligations and responsibilities of government employees.

Furthermore, Kyle Schutt, a software engineer at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, reportedly makes the federal maximum salary of $195,200 per year. His position within DOGE exemplifies how some employees are benefiting from government roles while enjoying substantial paychecks. This contrasts sharply with Musk’s agency’s previous claims of only saving $8 billion, which was later scrutinized and believed by many to be closer to an erroneous $8 million.

Additionally, Nate Cavanaugh, a 28-year-old tech mogul recently onboarded by DOGE, earns just over $120,500 annually. His salary is comparable to that of long-time federal employees, despite his relatively recent entry into the agency. This situation further complicates perceptions of fairness and equity within the organization, especially when juxtaposed against the median salary for General Services Administration (GSA) workers, which stands at $128,565.

Calls for Transparency and Accountability

Don Moynihan, a professor at the University of Michigan, has publicly called for increased scrutiny regarding how DOGE workers are compensated. As concerns mount over potential mismanagement of public funds, the lack of transparency surrounding salary distributions becomes increasingly alarming. The ambiguity surrounding how $38 billion in government funding has been spent contributes to skepticism regarding the agency’s fiscal governance.

Amid these revelations, the official DOGE recruitment site now acknowledges the availability of “full-time, salaried jobs for software engineers, InfoSec engineers, and other tech professionals.” This admission contrasts starkly with earlier claims by some DOGE officials that they were serving in volunteer capacities. It is evident that there exists a discrepancy between public statements and actual employment practices within the agency.

DOGE has also made headlines for its attempts to “streamline” government assets by offering to sell off over 500 federal buildings. This move aims to reduce operational costs; however, it raises further questions regarding the agency’s overall strategy and effectiveness in managing public resources.

What The Author Thinks The financial and operational transparency of DOGE is clearly lacking, with substantial funding allocated without clear disclosures regarding its usage. These contradictions raise serious concerns about accountability and fiscal responsibility within the agency, particularly given its significant involvement in managing taxpayer dollars. Without a deeper investigation and better clarity on how the funds are being used, DOGE’s long-term viability and credibility will remain in question.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

