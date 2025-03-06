DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

LCX Becomes First CEX to Offer ESG Data for 120+ Cryptocurrencies, Enhancing Crypto Integrity

ByEthan Lin

Mar 6, 2025

LCX, the largest regulated cryptocurrency exchange in Liechtenstein, has launched ESG data tracking for cryptocurrencies, becoming the first centralized exchange (CEX) to offer comprehensive environmental impact data for over 120 cryptocurrencies. This initiative, powered by LCX’s partner Crypto Risk Metrics, provides investors, regulators, and the public with transparent insights into the energy consumption, carbon emissions, and renewable energy usage of major blockchain networks.

Bringing ESG Transparency to Crypto: With growing regulatory and institutional focus on sustainability, LCX is taking a proactive role in making ESG data accessible, credible, and actionable. The energy consumption assessments were conducted in an ISO-accredited TÜV-Center, ensuring accuracy and reliability. By integrating ESG insights directly into the LCX trading platform, users can now incorporate environmental impact considerations into their investment strategies and regulatory compliance efforts.

Key ESG Insights Now Available on LCX

• Bitcoin’s Estimated Annual Energy Consumption: 165 TWh (Comparable to a mid-sized country)
• Ethereum’s Renewable Energy Usage: 17.2%
• Solana’s Energy Consumption per Transaction: Among the lowest in the industry

“Crypto’s energy impact is an important topic, and transparency is key,” said Monty Metzger, CEO of LCX. “By offering detailed ESG data, LCX is not just setting a new benchmark for reporting but also empowering investors with the insights they need to make informed and responsible trading decisions.”

Setting a New Standard for ESG Reporting: As institutional and retail interest in crypto ESG metrics continues to rise, regulatory bodies are increasingly demanding transparent disclosures. LCX’s partnership with Crypto Risk Metrics ensures that its ESG reporting is based on independent, high-quality data.

Tim Zölitz, CEO of Crypto Risk Metrics, emphasized the importance of credible sustainability reporting:
“LCX is leading the way in ESG transparency for crypto by integrating energy consumption data into its trading platform without any conflict of interest and adhering to the highest electricity-measurement standards. This ensures that investors and institutions can access frequently updated, reliable sustainability metrics to support responsible investing.”

Explore ESG Data for 120+ Cryptocurrencies: Users can now access detailed ESG reports on LCX’s platform, providing valuable insights for traders, institutions, and regulators.

About LCX

LCX is the largest crypto exchange in Liechtenstein. As a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, LCX.com has become one of the fastest-growing digital asset spot exchanges for Euro (EUR), Bitcoin, Ethereum, and hundreds of cryptocurrencies. Founded in 2018, LCX offers solutions for compliant token issuance and RWA tokenization. LCX’s mission is to empower individuals and businesses with secure, innovative crypto solutions, revolutionize finance through blockchain, and enable the freedom of wealth.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. LCX AG is registered as a Trusted Technology Service Provider in Liechtenstein. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before making any investment decisions.

﻿

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

DOGE Staffers Allegedly Earning Six Figures Despite Claims of ‘Zero’ Pay
Mar 6, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Google Enhances Colab with New AI Agent Tool
Mar 6, 2025 Hilary Ong
Trump’s Tariffs on Canada and Mexico Threaten Cost Increases
Mar 6, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801