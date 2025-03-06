LCX Becomes First CEX to Offer ESG Data for 120+ Cryptocurrencies, Enhancing Crypto Integrity

LCX, the largest regulated cryptocurrency exchange in Liechtenstein, has launched ESG data tracking for cryptocurrencies, becoming the first centralized exchange (CEX) to offer comprehensive environmental impact data for over 120 cryptocurrencies. This initiative, powered by LCX’s partner Crypto Risk Metrics, provides investors, regulators, and the public with transparent insights into the energy consumption, carbon emissions, and renewable energy usage of major blockchain networks.

Bringing ESG Transparency to Crypto: With growing regulatory and institutional focus on sustainability, LCX is taking a proactive role in making ESG data accessible, credible, and actionable. The energy consumption assessments were conducted in an ISO-accredited TÜV-Center, ensuring accuracy and reliability. By integrating ESG insights directly into the LCX trading platform, users can now incorporate environmental impact considerations into their investment strategies and regulatory compliance efforts.

Key ESG Insights Now Available on LCX

• Bitcoin’s Estimated Annual Energy Consumption: 165 TWh (Comparable to a mid-sized country)

• Ethereum’s Renewable Energy Usage: 17.2%

• Solana’s Energy Consumption per Transaction: Among the lowest in the industry

“Crypto’s energy impact is an important topic, and transparency is key,” said Monty Metzger, CEO of LCX. “By offering detailed ESG data, LCX is not just setting a new benchmark for reporting but also empowering investors with the insights they need to make informed and responsible trading decisions.”

Setting a New Standard for ESG Reporting: As institutional and retail interest in crypto ESG metrics continues to rise, regulatory bodies are increasingly demanding transparent disclosures. LCX’s partnership with Crypto Risk Metrics ensures that its ESG reporting is based on independent, high-quality data.

Tim Zölitz, CEO of Crypto Risk Metrics, emphasized the importance of credible sustainability reporting:

“LCX is leading the way in ESG transparency for crypto by integrating energy consumption data into its trading platform without any conflict of interest and adhering to the highest electricity-measurement standards. This ensures that investors and institutions can access frequently updated, reliable sustainability metrics to support responsible investing.”

Explore ESG Data for 120+ Cryptocurrencies: Users can now access detailed ESG reports on LCX’s platform, providing valuable insights for traders, institutions, and regulators.

About LCX

LCX is the largest crypto exchange in Liechtenstein. As a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, LCX.com has become one of the fastest-growing digital asset spot exchanges for Euro (EUR), Bitcoin, Ethereum, and hundreds of cryptocurrencies. Founded in 2018, LCX offers solutions for compliant token issuance and RWA tokenization. LCX’s mission is to empower individuals and businesses with secure, innovative crypto solutions, revolutionize finance through blockchain, and enable the freedom of wealth.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. LCX AG is registered as a Trusted Technology Service Provider in Liechtenstein. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before making any investment decisions.

